Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve tostadas

Nepenthe Brewing Co. image

 

Nepenthe Brewing Co.

3626 Falls Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (374 reviews)
Takeout
Braised Chicken Tostada$10.00
Braised chicken thigh and breast, tomatillo crema, red cabbage kimchi slaw, pico de gallo, sriracha ranch, and cilantro, served on a crispy fried corn tortilla
More about Nepenthe Brewing Co.
Item pic

 

Papi's Fells Point

1703 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tostadas$8.00
Twin crispy corn tortillas topped with frijoles refritos, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and crema Mexicana.
More about Papi's Fells Point
Item pic

 

Papi's Hampden

3820 Falls Rd, Hampden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tostadas$8.00
Twin crispy corn tortillas topped with frijoles refritos, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and crema Mexicana.
TOSTADAS DESAYUNO$10.00
More about Papi's Hampden
La Food Marketa image

 

La Food Marketa

2620 Quarry Lake Dr, Pikesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sesame Crusted Tuna Tostada$15.00
Chipotle mayo, guacamole
Pork Belly Tostada$12.00
More about La Food Marketa
Item pic

 

Shotti's Point

701 East Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ahi Tostadas$15.00
Jicama slaw, Judo sauce, tequila-lime crèma, crispy flour tortillas
More about Shotti's Point

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Turkey Bacon

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Corn Dogs

Spaghetti

Chicken Tikka

Caesar Salad

Garden Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston