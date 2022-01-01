Tostadas in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve tostadas
More about Nepenthe Brewing Co.
Nepenthe Brewing Co.
3626 Falls Rd, Baltimore
|Braised Chicken Tostada
|$10.00
Braised chicken thigh and breast, tomatillo crema, red cabbage kimchi slaw, pico de gallo, sriracha ranch, and cilantro, served on a crispy fried corn tortilla
More about Papi's Fells Point
Papi's Fells Point
1703 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Tostadas
|$8.00
Twin crispy corn tortillas topped with frijoles refritos, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and crema Mexicana.
More about Papi's Hampden
Papi's Hampden
3820 Falls Rd, Hampden
|Tostadas
|$8.00
Twin crispy corn tortillas topped with frijoles refritos, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and crema Mexicana.
|TOSTADAS DESAYUNO
|$10.00
More about La Food Marketa
La Food Marketa
2620 Quarry Lake Dr, Pikesville
|Sesame Crusted Tuna Tostada
|$15.00
Chipotle mayo, guacamole
|Pork Belly Tostada
|$12.00