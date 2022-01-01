Tuna rolls in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve tuna rolls
More about Shoyou Sushi
Shoyou Sushi
1450 Light St, Baltimore
|Tuna roll
|$9.00
|Spicy tuna roll
|$9.00
Spicy tuna, cucumber, sesame seeds
|Baked Garlic Tuna Roll
|$16.00
Sliced tuna on top of the baked California Roll. Topped with eel sauce and masago (roe)
More about Ramen Utsuke
RAMEN
Ramen Utsuke
414 Light Street, Baltimore
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$8.50
Spicy tuna, cucumber
|Tuna Avocado Roll
|$8.50
Spicy tuna, cucumber
More about Avenue Sushi
SUSHI
Avenue Sushi
3133 Eastern Ave, Baltimore
|Spicy Tuna & Mango Roll
|$6.50
Spicy tuna and mango
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$6.50
Spicy tuna & cucumber
|Tuna Asparagus Roll
|$6.50
Tuna and crisp asparagus
More about Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore
|Crunchy Tuna Tuna Roll
|$12.00
Spicy Tuna and Avocado rolled, topped with Tuna slices and tempura crunch, Served with Home made Teriyaki sauce.
|Tuna Roll
|$6.00
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$7.00
More about Thai Landing Belvedere Square
Thai Landing Belvedere Square
529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore
|Tuna roll
|$8.50
|Spicy Tuna roll
|$8.50
6 Pc / $8.5
Spicy tuna