Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna rolls in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve tuna rolls

Shoyou Sushi image

 

Shoyou Sushi

1450 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tuna roll$9.00
Spicy tuna roll$9.00
Spicy tuna, cucumber, sesame seeds
Baked Garlic Tuna Roll$16.00
Sliced tuna on top of the baked California Roll. Topped with eel sauce and masago (roe)
More about Shoyou Sushi
59ccc240-0698-404f-b831-893e7e106a8e image

RAMEN

Ramen Utsuke

414 Light Street, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (1006 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.50
Spicy tuna, cucumber
Tuna Avocado Roll$8.50
Spicy tuna, cucumber
More about Ramen Utsuke
Avenue Sushi image

SUSHI

Avenue Sushi

3133 Eastern Ave, Baltimore

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Tuna & Mango Roll$6.50
Spicy tuna and mango
Spicy Tuna Roll$6.50
Spicy tuna & cucumber
Tuna Asparagus Roll$6.50
Tuna and crisp asparagus
More about Avenue Sushi
Kippo Ramen image

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Kippo Ramen

606 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (693 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Tuna Roll$6.50
More about Kippo Ramen
Hilo R House image

 

Hilo R House

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tuna Roll$12.95
More about Hilo R House
Crunchy Tuna Tuna Roll image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori

2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (797 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crunchy Tuna Tuna Roll$12.00
Spicy Tuna and Avocado rolled, topped with Tuna slices and tempura crunch, Served with Home made Teriyaki sauce.
Tuna Roll$6.00
Spicy Tuna Roll$7.00
More about Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
Thai Landing Belvedere Square image

 

Thai Landing Belvedere Square

529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna roll$8.50
Spicy Tuna roll$8.50
Spicy Tuna roll
6 Pc / $8.5
Spicy tuna
More about Thai Landing Belvedere Square
Jimmy's Famous Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy's Famous Seafood

6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 3.6 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Tuna Roll$9.00
Asparagus l Spicy Tuna l Avocado l Cream Cheese l Teriyaki Sauce
More about Jimmy's Famous Seafood

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Sweet Potato Fries

Garlic Bread

Avocado Salad

Chicken Soup

Bruschetta

Fajitas

Shrimp Salad Sandwiches

Shrimp Tempura

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston