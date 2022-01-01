Tuna salad in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve tuna salad
Michael's Pizza and Subs
1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore
|Tuna Salad
|$7.99
|Tuna salad 12"
|$12.99
|Tuna Salad Wrap
|$8.59
FRENCH FRIES
Southside Diner
893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore
|Tuna Salad Platter
|$11.95
Served on a bed of lettuce with tomato, cucumber, hard boiled egg and cole slaw
|Tuna Salad Sub
|$11.25
|Tuna Salad Melt
|$10.50
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Wiley Gunters
823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore
|Pesto Tuna Salad
|$15.00
Pesto Rubbed Ahi Tuna, Fresh Goat Cheese and Sun-Dried Tomatoes with Arcadian Greens
Common Ground Bakery Cafe
3543 Chestnut Avenue, Baltimore
|Tuna Salad
House-made Tuna Salad Made Fresh!
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Blitz
2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore
|Tuna Salad Sub
|$8.99
Lattice,Tomatoes,Mayo,onions,hot Banana peppers,Provolone cheese,ITALIAN dressing.
|Tuna Salad
|$10.99
Romaine lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Carrots, topped with our house made tuna salad. Served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Bon Fresco - Baltimore
109 Market Place, Baltimore
|Tuna Salad
|$8.50
yogurt based tuna salad, roasted red peppers, mixed greens, ciabatta
Shoyou Sushi
1450 Light St, Baltimore
|Spicy Tuna Salad
|$14.00
Spring mix, lettuce, avocado, tomato, and daikon (radish) topped with spicy tuna, masago (roe), Served with house ginger dressing
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
THB Bagelry & Deli
3208 St Paul St, Baltimore
|1/2LB LF Tuna Salad
|$7.00
|Low Fat Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$8.50
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or ad cheese!
|1/2LB Tuna Salad
|$7.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Busboys and Poets
3224 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore
|Scoop of Vegan Tuna Salad
|$5.00
David and Dad's Cafe
115 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Scoop of Tuna Salad
|$6.25
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$8.95
Choose bread and toppings
|Garden Salad w/ Tuna Salad
|$9.95
Cafe Services
100 Light St, Baltimore
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$5.79
House made Tuna Salad with Lettuce and Tomato.
Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings
2334 North Charles Street, Baltimore
|Tuna Salad Sub (12")
|$12.99
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Roland Park Bagels
500 W Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore
|Tuna Salad
|$11.25
|Tuna Salad 8oz
|$7.50
THB Bagelry & Deli
3301 Boston St,Ste 106, Baltimore
|1/2LB LF Tuna Salad
|$7.00
|1/4LB LF Tuna Salad
|$3.50
|1/4LB Tuna Salad
|$3.50
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS
Never On Sunday
829 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Tuna Salad Wrap
|$9.99
|Tuna Salad Club with Cheese
|$9.99
|Tuna Salad Sub
|$9.99
FRENCH FRIES
Baba's Mediterranean Kitchen
745 E. Fort Ave., Baltimore
|Zataar Tuna over an Arugula salad
|$10.99
Pan-seared Thyme/Oregano encrusted Tuna, creamy dill sauce, sushi-grade
Vikki's Fells Point Deli
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$6.50
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jimmy's Famous Seafood
6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore
|Ahi Tuna Salad
|$15.00
Seared Ahi l Creamy Wasabi Sauce l Onions l Cucumbers l Bed Mixed Greens l Hawaiin Ponzu Sauce
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Mother's Federal Hill Grille
1113 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Seared Black Pepper Tuna Salad
|$19.00
sliced rare ahi tuna with black pepper crust, mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, tomato, shiitake mushroom salsa, wasabi mayo, soy vinaigrette