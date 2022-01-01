Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve tuna salad

Michael's Pizza and Subs image

 

Michael's Pizza and Subs

1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad$7.99
Tuna salad 12"$12.99
Tuna Salad Wrap$8.59
More about Michael's Pizza and Subs
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Southside Diner

893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (2135 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tuna Salad Platter$11.95
Served on a bed of lettuce with tomato, cucumber, hard boiled egg and cole slaw
Tuna Salad Sub$11.25
Tuna Salad Melt$10.50
More about Southside Diner
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Wiley Gunters

823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (303 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pesto Tuna Salad$15.00
Pesto Rubbed Ahi Tuna, Fresh Goat Cheese and Sun-Dried Tomatoes with Arcadian Greens
More about Wiley Gunters
Common Ground Bakery Cafe image

 

Common Ground Bakery Cafe

3543 Chestnut Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Salad
House-made Tuna Salad Made Fresh!
More about Common Ground Bakery Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Blitz

2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sub$8.99
Lattice,Tomatoes,Mayo,onions,hot Banana peppers,Provolone cheese,ITALIAN dressing.
Tuna Salad$10.99
Romaine lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Carrots, topped with our house made tuna salad. Served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
More about Pizza Blitz
Banner pic

 

Harbor East Deli

1006 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TUNA SALAD SANDWICH$11.50
More about Harbor East Deli
Bon Fresco - Baltimore image

 

Bon Fresco - Baltimore

109 Market Place, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad$8.50
yogurt based tuna salad, roasted red peppers, mixed greens, ciabatta
More about Bon Fresco - Baltimore
Shoyou Sushi image

 

Shoyou Sushi

1450 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spicy Tuna Salad$14.00
Spring mix, lettuce, avocado, tomato, and daikon (radish) topped with spicy tuna, masago (roe), Served with house ginger dressing
More about Shoyou Sushi
Item pic

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

THB Bagelry & Deli

3208 St Paul St, Baltimore

Avg 3.5 (66 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1/2LB LF Tuna Salad$7.00
Low Fat Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.50
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or ad cheese!
1/2LB Tuna Salad$7.00
More about THB Bagelry & Deli
Busboys and Poets image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Busboys and Poets

3224 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore

Avg 4 (51 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scoop of Vegan Tuna Salad$5.00
More about Busboys and Poets
Consumer pic

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Scoop of Tuna Salad$6.25
Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.95
Choose bread and toppings
Garden Salad w/ Tuna Salad$9.95
More about David and Dad's Cafe
Magerks Pub image

 

Magerks Pub

1061 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1245 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Club$10.00
More about Magerks Pub
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$5.79
House made Tuna Salad with Lettuce and Tomato.
More about Cafe Services
Banner pic

 

Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings

2334 North Charles Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad Sub (12")$12.99
More about Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings
Roland Park Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Roland Park Bagels

500 W Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (192 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad$11.25
Tuna Salad 8oz$7.50
More about Roland Park Bagels
Item pic

 

THB Bagelry & Deli

3301 Boston St,Ste 106, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1/2LB LF Tuna Salad$7.00
1/4LB LF Tuna Salad$3.50
1/4LB Tuna Salad$3.50
More about THB Bagelry & Deli
Never On Sunday image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never On Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Wrap$9.99
Tuna Salad Club with Cheese$9.99
Tuna Salad Sub$9.99
More about Never On Sunday
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Baba's Mediterranean Kitchen

745 E. Fort Ave., Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (400 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Zataar Tuna over an Arugula salad$10.99
Pan-seared Thyme/Oregano encrusted Tuna, creamy dill sauce, sushi-grade
More about Baba's Mediterranean Kitchen
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki's Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$6.50
More about Vikki's Fells Point Deli
Jimmy's Famous Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy's Famous Seafood

6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 3.6 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ahi Tuna Salad$15.00
Seared Ahi l Creamy Wasabi Sauce l Onions l Cucumbers l Bed Mixed Greens l Hawaiin Ponzu Sauce
More about Jimmy's Famous Seafood
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Mother's Federal Hill Grille

1113 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (1368 reviews)
Takeout
Seared Black Pepper Tuna Salad$19.00
sliced rare ahi tuna with black pepper crust, mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, tomato, shiitake mushroom salsa, wasabi mayo, soy vinaigrette
More about Mother's Federal Hill Grille

