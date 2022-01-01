Tuna sandwiches in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches
More about Michael's Pizza and Subs
Michael's Pizza and Subs
1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$6.29
More about Wiley Gunters
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Wiley Gunters
823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore
|Baja Tuna Sandwich
|$14.00
Ahi Tuna Grilled Medium Rare with Fresh Avocado, Pepper-Jack and our Homemade Chipotle Slaw on Brioche
More about THB Bagelry & Deli
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
THB Bagelry & Deli
3208 St Paul St, Baltimore
|Low Fat Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$8.50
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or ad cheese!
|Fiji Tuna Sandwich
|$9.95
Served w/ slice pickle: Feel free to sub bagel w/ any bread
White Albacore tuna salad, muenster cheese, roasted red peppers on Asiago bagel pressed
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$8.50
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese!
More about David and Dad's Cafe
David and Dad's Cafe
115 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$8.95
Choose bread and toppings
More about Cafe Services
Cafe Services
100 Light St, Baltimore
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$5.79
House made Tuna Salad with Lettuce and Tomato.
More about Mama's On The Half Shell
Mama's On The Half Shell
2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore
|Tuna Steak Sandwich
|$22.00
Seared tuna, sriracha mayo, avocado, and pickled red onions.
More about THB Bagelry & Deli
THB Bagelry & Deli
3301 Boston St,Ste 106, Baltimore
|Low Fat Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$8.50
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or ad cheese!
|Fiji Tuna Sandwich
|$9.95
Served w/ slice pickle: Feel free to sub bagel w/ any bread
White Albacore tuna salad, muenster cheese, roasted red peppers on Asiago bagel pressed
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$8.50
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese!
More about Koco’s Pub
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI
Koco’s Pub
4301 Harford Rd, Baltimore
|Seared tuna sandwich
|$16.99
Seared tuna on a brioche roll with pickled veggies and sriracha mayo served with French fries
More about Fishnet
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Fishnet
520 Park Ave, Baltimore
|Ahi Tuna Sandwich
|$14.25
A 6-ounce cut of our wild ahi tuna, seared to medium rare tenderness and served on a locally baked bun. Your choice of one of our housemade sides
More about Vikki's Fells Point Deli
Vikki's Fells Point Deli
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$6.50