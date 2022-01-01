Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna sandwiches in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches

Michael's Pizza and Subs image

 

Michael's Pizza and Subs

1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$6.29
More about Michael's Pizza and Subs
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Wiley Gunters

823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (303 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Tuna Sandwich$14.00
Ahi Tuna Grilled Medium Rare with Fresh Avocado, Pepper-Jack and our Homemade Chipotle Slaw on Brioche
More about Wiley Gunters
Banner pic

 

Harbor East Deli

1006 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TUNA SALAD SANDWICH$11.50
More about Harbor East Deli
Item pic

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

THB Bagelry & Deli

3208 St Paul St, Baltimore

Avg 3.5 (66 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Low Fat Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.50
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or ad cheese!
Fiji Tuna Sandwich$9.95
Served w/ slice pickle: Feel free to sub bagel w/ any bread
White Albacore tuna salad, muenster cheese, roasted red peppers on Asiago bagel pressed
Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.50
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese!
More about THB Bagelry & Deli
Consumer pic

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.95
Choose bread and toppings
More about David and Dad's Cafe
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$5.79
House made Tuna Salad with Lettuce and Tomato.
More about Cafe Services
Consumer pic

 

Mama's On The Half Shell

2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Steak Sandwich$22.00
Seared tuna, sriracha mayo, avocado, and pickled red onions.
More about Mama's On The Half Shell
Item pic

 

THB Bagelry & Deli

3301 Boston St,Ste 106, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Low Fat Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.50
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or ad cheese!
Fiji Tuna Sandwich$9.95
Served w/ slice pickle: Feel free to sub bagel w/ any bread
White Albacore tuna salad, muenster cheese, roasted red peppers on Asiago bagel pressed
Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.50
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese!
More about THB Bagelry & Deli
Koco’s Pub image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI

Koco’s Pub

4301 Harford Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (837 reviews)
Takeout
Seared tuna sandwich$16.99
Seared tuna on a brioche roll with pickled veggies and sriracha mayo served with French fries
More about Koco’s Pub
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Fishnet

520 Park Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Ahi Tuna Sandwich$14.25
A 6-ounce cut of our wild ahi tuna, seared to medium rare tenderness and served on a locally baked bun. Your choice of one of our housemade sides
More about Fishnet
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki's Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$6.50
More about Vikki's Fells Point Deli
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Mother's Federal Hill Grille

1113 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (1368 reviews)
Takeout
Asian Tuna Sandwich$16.00
blackened tuna seared medium rare, lettuce, tomato, Cajun remoulade, toasted brioche
More about Mother's Federal Hill Grille

