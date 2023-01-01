Tuna wraps in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve tuna wraps
Michael's Pizza and Subs - Edison Hwy
1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore
|Tuna Salad Wrap
|$9.59
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Wiley Gunters
823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore
|Ahi Tuna Wrap
|$13.00
Seared Ahi Tuna, Fresh Avocado and Arcadian Greens Topped with a Cool Wasabi Ranch
|Ahi Tuna Caesar Wrap
|$14.00
Seared Ahi Tuna and Chopped Romaine with Shredded Parmesan and Tangy Caesar Dressing All Rolled Up and Grilled
Lee's Pint and Shell
2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore
|Blackened Tuna Wrap (P)
|$18.00
baby spinach / pineapple salsa / avocado cream / grilled flour tortilla
David and Dad's Cafe
115 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Chesapeake Tuna Wrap
|$9.95
Tuna salad, cheddar, let, tom, Old Bay
Magerk's Pub Federal Hill - Federal Hill
1061 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Spicy Tuna Wrap
|$13.00
Riverside Taphouse
1542 Light St, Baltimore
|Sesame Ginger Tuna Wrap
|$17.00
Seared Ahi tuna, mixed greens, shredded carrot, cucumber, pickled onion, and sesame seeds. Tossed in sesame ginger dressing.
EAT - 1371 Andre St
1371 Andre St, Baltimore
|Tuna Poke Wrap
|$14.00
Ahi tuna poke, seaweed salad , avocado , pico de gallo , rice & yum yum sauce with a chopped summer salad
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS
Never on Sunday
829 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Tuna Salad Wrap
|$9.99