Tuna wraps in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve tuna wraps

Michael's Pizza and Subs image

 

Michael's Pizza and Subs - Edison Hwy

1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Wrap$9.59
More about Michael's Pizza and Subs - Edison Hwy
Wiley Gunters image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Wiley Gunters

823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (303 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ahi Tuna Wrap$13.00
Seared Ahi Tuna, Fresh Avocado and Arcadian Greens Topped with a Cool Wasabi Ranch
Ahi Tuna Caesar Wrap$14.00
Seared Ahi Tuna and Chopped Romaine with Shredded Parmesan and Tangy Caesar Dressing All Rolled Up and Grilled
More about Wiley Gunters
Item pic

 

Lee's Pint and Shell

2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blackened Tuna Wrap (P)$18.00
baby spinach / pineapple salsa / avocado cream / grilled flour tortilla
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
Consumer pic

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chesapeake Tuna Wrap$9.95
Tuna salad, cheddar, let, tom, Old Bay
More about David and Dad's Cafe
Magerks Pub image

 

Magerk's Pub Federal Hill - Federal Hill

1061 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1245 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Tuna Wrap$13.00
More about Magerk's Pub Federal Hill - Federal Hill
Item pic

 

Riverside Taphouse

1542 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sesame Ginger Tuna Wrap$17.00
Seared Ahi tuna, mixed greens, shredded carrot, cucumber, pickled onion, and sesame seeds. Tossed in sesame ginger dressing.
More about Riverside Taphouse
Consumer pic

 

EAT - 1371 Andre St

1371 Andre St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Poke Wrap$14.00
Ahi tuna poke, seaweed salad , avocado , pico de gallo , rice & yum yum sauce with a chopped summer salad
More about EAT - 1371 Andre St
Never On Sunday image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never on Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Wrap$9.99
More about Never on Sunday
Jimmy's Famous Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy's Famous Seafood

6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 3.6 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seared Ahi Tuna Wrap Box Lunch$16.00
Seared Ahi Tuna Wrap | Served with choice of Chips or Greek pasta salad + Coleslaw
More about Jimmy's Famous Seafood

