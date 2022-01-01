Turkey bacon in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve turkey bacon
Charmed Kitchen
123 s chester st, Baltimore
|Turkey Bacon
|$13.00
sliced turkey, bacon, arugula, swiss cheese, tomatoes, house-made dijon schmear, served on ciabatta
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Wiley Gunters
823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore
|Turkey-Bacon-Cheddar
|$11.00
Sliced Turkey, Melted Cheddar and Crisp Bacon with Honey Mustard on a Pretzel Roll
David and Dad's Cafe
115 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Turkey Bacon slice
|$0.95
|Turkey Bacon serving
|$2.75
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Teavolve Cafe
1401 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Turkey Bacon
|$4.75
3 slices of turkey bacon
Cafe Services
100 Light St, Baltimore
|Turkey Club Sub, Boar's Head oven Gold turkey, lettuce , tomato, bacon, cheddar cheese and mayonnaise
|$6.29
CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
Sip & Bite Diner
2200 Boston St, Baltimore
|Turkey Bacon Side
|$4.50
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Roland Park Bagels
500 W Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore
|Side Turkey Bacon
|$3.75
|Turkey Bacon Egg and Cheese
|$6.20
Vikki's Fells Point Deli
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Turkey Bacon Melt (turkey breast, swiss & american on rye with bacon)
|$6.99
|Turkey Club Wrap (oven roasted Turkey, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, bacon and Mayo)
|$7.99
|Turkey Bacon BLT
|$5.99