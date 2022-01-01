Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey bacon in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve turkey bacon

Turkey Bacon image

 

Charmed Kitchen

123 s chester st, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (155 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Bacon$13.00
sliced turkey, bacon, arugula, swiss cheese, tomatoes, house-made dijon schmear, served on ciabatta
More about Charmed Kitchen
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Wiley Gunters

823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (303 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey-Bacon-Cheddar$11.00
Sliced Turkey, Melted Cheddar and Crisp Bacon with Honey Mustard on a Pretzel Roll
More about Wiley Gunters
Consumer pic

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Bacon slice$0.95
Turkey Bacon serving$2.75
More about David and Dad's Cafe
Teavolve Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Teavolve Cafe

1401 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1454 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Bacon$4.75
3 slices of turkey bacon
More about Teavolve Cafe
Banner pic

 

Cafe Services

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club Sub, Boar's Head oven Gold turkey, lettuce , tomato, bacon, cheddar cheese and mayonnaise$6.29
More about Cafe Services
Sip & Bite Diner image

CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Sip & Bite Diner

2200 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (5471 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Bacon Side$4.50
More about Sip & Bite Diner
Roland Park Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Roland Park Bagels

500 W Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (192 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Turkey Bacon$3.75
Turkey Bacon Egg and Cheese$6.20
More about Roland Park Bagels
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki's Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Bacon Melt (turkey breast, swiss & american on rye with bacon)$6.99
Turkey Club Wrap (oven roasted Turkey, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, bacon and Mayo)$7.99
Turkey Bacon BLT$5.99
More about Vikki's Fells Point Deli
Item pic

 

RYMKS Bar and Grille

819 E Pratt St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brussel Sprouts & Turkey Bacon$9.99
Oven Roasted Brussel Sprouts caramelized with Candy Jerked Turkey Bacon and maple mustard glaze.
More about RYMKS Bar and Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Cheesesteak Pizza

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Curry

Turkey Salad

Bread Pudding

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Spaghetti

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston