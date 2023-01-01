Turkey reuben in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve turkey reuben
David and Dad's Cafe
115 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Turkey Reuben
|$12.95
Hot turkey, swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing
Magerks Pub - Federal Hill
1061 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Turkey Reuben
|$10.00
SBREAD @ Mt Vernon Market Place - 520 Park Ave
520 Park Ave, Baltimore
|Turkey Reuben
|$13.00
Smoked turkey, sauerkraut, swiss, sbread sauce, grilled marble rye
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS
Never on Sunday
829 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Turkey Reuben Sandwich
|$10.99
Atwater's Belvedere
529 E. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore
|Grilled Turkey Reuben
|$13.50
Plainville Farms turkey, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island cream cheese on Irish brown bread