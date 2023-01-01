Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey reuben in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve turkey reuben

Consumer pic

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Reuben$12.95
Hot turkey, swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing
More about David and Dad's Cafe
Magerks Pub image

 

Magerks Pub - Federal Hill

1061 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1245 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Reuben$10.00
More about Magerks Pub - Federal Hill
Item pic

 

SBREAD @ Mt Vernon Market Place - 520 Park Ave

520 Park Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Reuben$13.00
Smoked turkey, sauerkraut, swiss, sbread sauce, grilled marble rye
More about SBREAD @ Mt Vernon Market Place - 520 Park Ave
Never On Sunday image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never on Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Reuben Sandwich$10.99
More about Never on Sunday
Item pic

 

Atwater's Belvedere

529 E. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Turkey Reuben$13.50
Plainville Farms turkey, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island cream cheese on Irish brown bread
More about Atwater's Belvedere
Item pic

 

Atwater's - Canton

3601 Boston Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Turkey Reuben$13.50
Plainville Farms turkey, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island cream cheese on Irish brown bread
More about Atwater's - Canton

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Chai Lattes

Edamame

Cheeseburgers

Papaya Salad

Beef Noodles

Egg Benedict

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Pasta

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Towson

Avg 4.1 (32 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (812 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (95 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2036 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (853 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (593 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (672 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (312 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston