Turkey wraps in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve turkey wraps
Michael's Pizza and Subs
1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore
|Turkey Club Wrap
|$7.79
David and Dad's Cafe
115 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Turkey Club Wrap
|$10.95
Turkey, cheddar, bacon, let, tom, honey mustard
|Turkey Sausage Egg & Cheese Wrap
|$5.65
Turkey sausage, two scrambled eggs & cheese in a wrap
Teavolve Cafe
1401 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Smoked Turkey Wrap
|$9.75
sliced smoked turkey, dried cranberries, scallion cream cheese, baby spinach, served with chips
Never On Sunday
829 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Skinny Turkey Wrap
|$10.49