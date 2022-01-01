Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey wraps in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve turkey wraps

Michael's Pizza and Subs image

 

Michael's Pizza and Subs

1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club Wrap$7.79
More about Michael's Pizza and Subs
Banner pic

 

Harbor East Deli

1006 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
ROAST TURKEY WRAP$11.50
More about Harbor East Deli
Consumer pic

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Club Wrap$10.95
Turkey, cheddar, bacon, let, tom, honey mustard
Turkey Sausage Egg & Cheese Wrap$5.65
Turkey sausage, two scrambled eggs & cheese in a wrap
More about David and Dad's Cafe
Teavolve Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Teavolve Cafe

1401 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1454 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Turkey Wrap$9.75
sliced smoked turkey, dried cranberries, scallion cream cheese, baby spinach, served with chips
More about Teavolve Cafe
Never On Sunday image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never On Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Skinny Turkey Wrap$10.49
More about Never On Sunday
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki's Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club Wrap (oven roasted Turkey, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, bacon and Mayo)$7.99
Turkey Bacon Wrap ( oven roasted turkey, tomato, lettuce, bacon Swiss and ranch)$7.99
More about Vikki's Fells Point Deli

