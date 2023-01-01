Vegan sandwiches in Baltimore
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Golden West Cafe
1105 W 36th St, Baltimore
|El Supremo Vegan Chick'n Sandwich
|$16.99
Little Fig vegan fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles, wild island sauce, and fried nozzarella sticks. Served with waffle fries.
|Vegan Spring Chick'n Sandwich
|$15.99
Buffalo Little Fig patty, jalapeño ranch, sambal mayo, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Served with your choice of side.
|Vegan Southside Chicken Sandwich
|$17.99
Lil Fig chicken, fresh arugula, fried green tomatoes, pimento cheese, herb aioli.
ROCKET TO VENUS
3360 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore
|Vegan Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
(v) bbq sauce \\ vegan cole slaw \\ pickle chips \\ toasted bun \\ served with fries (nut allergy) (other side options available)
The Royal Blue
1733 Maryland Ave, Baltimore
|VEGAN BBQ Sandwich
|$15.00
Vegan steak strips sautéed in tangy BBQ sauce & spicy hot peppers, topped w/ fried onion strings, on toasted vegan brioche style bun. Served w/ side of hand cut Fries.
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Roland Park Bagels
500 W Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore
|Vegan Tofurky & Cheeze Deli Sandwich
|$12.25
Addisons Kitchen
210 S. Central Ave, Baltimore
|Vegan Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Made with Oyster Mushroom, comes with lettuce, onion and house sauce.
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Pie in the Sky
716 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Spinach & Artichoke Sandwich (Vegan)
|$11.95
Fresh Spinach, Artichokes, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Vegan Cheese and Herbed Olive Oil. Served on Freshly House Baked Focaccia Bread. Comes with a side of Mediterranean Potato Wedges. Vegan.
|Medi-Vegi Sandwich (Vegan)
|$11.95
Roasted Eggplant, Roasted Zucchini, Roasted Squash, Tomatoes, Vegan Cheese, House made Tapenade, Mixed Greens and Herbed Olive Oil. Served on Freshly House Baked Focaccia Bread. Comes with a side of Mediterranean Potato Wedges. (Vegan)
|Portobello Mushroom Sandwich (Vegan)
|$11.95
Roasted Portobello Mushrooms, Fresh Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Herbed Olive Oil and Vegan Cheese. Served on Freshly House Baked Focaccia Bread. Comes with a side of Mediterranean Potato Wedges. (Vegan)