Vegan sandwiches in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve vegan sandwiches

EL Supremo Vegan Chicken image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Golden West Cafe

1105 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 3.9 (1741 reviews)
Takeout
El Supremo Vegan Chick'n Sandwich$16.99
Little Fig vegan fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles, wild island sauce, and fried nozzarella sticks. Served with waffle fries.
Vegan Spring Chick'n Sandwich$15.99
Buffalo Little Fig patty, jalapeño ranch, sambal mayo, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Served with your choice of side.
Vegan Southside Chicken Sandwich$17.99
Lil Fig chicken, fresh arugula, fried green tomatoes, pimento cheese, herb aioli.
More about Golden West Cafe
Rocket to Venus image

 

ROCKET TO VENUS

3360 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (990 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
(v) bbq sauce \\ vegan cole slaw \\ pickle chips \\ toasted bun \\ served with fries (nut allergy) (other side options available)
More about ROCKET TO VENUS
Main pic

 

The Royal Blue

1733 Maryland Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
VEGAN BBQ Sandwich$15.00
Vegan steak strips sautéed in tangy BBQ sauce & spicy hot peppers, topped w/ fried onion strings, on toasted vegan brioche style bun. Served w/ side of hand cut Fries.
More about The Royal Blue
Roland Park Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Roland Park Bagels

500 W Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (192 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Tofurky & Cheeze Deli Sandwich$12.25
More about Roland Park Bagels
Item pic

 

Addisons Kitchen

210 S. Central Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegan Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Made with Oyster Mushroom, comes with lettuce, onion and house sauce.
More about Addisons Kitchen
Pie in the Sky image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Pie in the Sky

716 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3634 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach & Artichoke Sandwich (Vegan)$11.95
Fresh Spinach, Artichokes, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Vegan Cheese and Herbed Olive Oil. Served on Freshly House Baked Focaccia Bread. Comes with a side of Mediterranean Potato Wedges. Vegan.
Medi-Vegi Sandwich (Vegan)$11.95
Roasted Eggplant, Roasted Zucchini, Roasted Squash, Tomatoes, Vegan Cheese, House made Tapenade, Mixed Greens and Herbed Olive Oil. Served on Freshly House Baked Focaccia Bread. Comes with a side of Mediterranean Potato Wedges. (Vegan)
Portobello Mushroom Sandwich (Vegan)$11.95
Roasted Portobello Mushrooms, Fresh Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Herbed Olive Oil and Vegan Cheese. Served on Freshly House Baked Focaccia Bread. Comes with a side of Mediterranean Potato Wedges. (Vegan)
More about Pie in the Sky

