Vegetable soup in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve vegetable soup
More about Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
100 Light St, Baltimore
|Vegetable Minestrone Soup
|$2.96
More about Be.bim Korean BBQ
Be.bim Korean BBQ
301 W. 29th Street, Stall 3, Baltimore
|Veggie Mandu (Dumpling) Soup
|$13.50
More about Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore
|Vegetable Soup
|$6.00
More about The Black Olive
SEAFOOD • SALADS
The Black Olive
814 S Bond St, Baltimore
|Chef’s Vegetable Soup of the Day
|$10.00
More about Red Hot Seafood and Poke - 4650 Wilkens Ave
Red Hot Seafood and Poke - 4650 Wilkens Ave
4650 Wilkens Ave, Baltimore
|Md Tom Ka Vegetable Soup
|$7.99
A Thai soup in a creamy coconut base with cilantro, tomato, mushroom, and onion.
|Lg Tom Ka Vegetable Soup
|$15.99
A Thai soup in a creamy coconut base with cilantro, tomato, mushroom, and onion.