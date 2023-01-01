Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable soup in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve vegetable soup

Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Minestrone Soup$2.96
More about Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
Be.bim Korean B.B.Q image

 

Be.bim Korean BBQ

301 W. 29th Street, Stall 3, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Mandu (Dumpling) Soup$13.50
More about Be.bim Korean BBQ
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori

2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (797 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetable Soup$6.00
More about Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
The Black Olive image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

The Black Olive

814 S Bond St, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3720 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chef’s Vegetable Soup of the Day$10.00
More about The Black Olive
Banner pic

 

Red Hot Seafood and Poke - 4650 Wilkens Ave

4650 Wilkens Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Md Tom Ka Vegetable Soup$7.99
A Thai soup in a creamy coconut base with cilantro, tomato, mushroom, and onion.
Lg Tom Ka Vegetable Soup$15.99
A Thai soup in a creamy coconut base with cilantro, tomato, mushroom, and onion.
More about Red Hot Seafood and Poke - 4650 Wilkens Ave

