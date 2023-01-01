Vegetarian pizza in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve vegetarian pizza
Frank's Pizza & Pasta
6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE
|Vegetable Pizza
|$0.00
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers and black olives
Vinny's Cafe
6212 Holabird Ave, Baltimore
|10” Vegetarian Pizza
|$13.45
|16” Vegetarian Pizza
|$22.95
Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
100 Light St, Baltimore
|Cauliflower crust vegetable pizza
|$9.29
Gluten free cauliflower crust, fresh vegetable topping and blended Italian cheese
Homeslyce - Canton
900 S Kenwood Ave, Baltimore
|8" Vegetable Supreme Pizza
|$10.84
Peppers, onions, portabella and spinach with mozzarella and goat cheese
|16" Vegetable Supreme Pizza
|$23.79
Peppers, onions, portabella and spinach with mozzarella and goat cheese
|Vegetable Supreme Pizza
|$0.00
Peppers, onions, portabella and spinach with mozzarella and goat cheese
Homeslyce - Mt. Vernon
336 N Charles St, Baltimore
|8" Vegetable Supreme Pizza
|$10.84
Peppers, onions, portabella and spinach with mozzarella and goat cheese
|16" Vegetable Supreme Pizza
|$23.79
Peppers, onions, portabella and spinach with mozzarella and goat cheese
|Vegetable Supreme Pizza
|$0.00
Peppers, onions, portabella and spinach with mozzarella and goat cheese
HomeSlyce - JHU
3333 N. Charles St., Baltimore
|8" Vegetable Supreme Pizza
|$10.84
Peppers, onions, portabella and spinach with mozzarella and goat cheese
|16" Vegetable Supreme Pizza
|$23.79
Peppers, onions, portabella and spinach with mozzarella and goat cheese
|Vegetable Supreme Pizza
|$0.00
Peppers, onions, portabella and spinach with mozzarella and goat cheese
2 E Wells St - HomeSlyce - Fed Hill
2 E Wells St, Baltimore
|8" Vegetable Supreme Pizza
|$10.84
Peppers, onions, portabella and spinach with mozzarella and goat cheese
|16" Vegetable Supreme Pizza
|$23.79
Peppers, onions, portabella and spinach with mozzarella and goat cheese
|Vegetable Supreme Pizza
|$0.00
Peppers, onions, portabella and spinach with mozzarella and goat cheese