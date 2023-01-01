Vegetarian pizza in Baltimore

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve vegetarian pizza

Frank's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's Pizza & Pasta

6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE

Avg 4.7 (728 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetable Pizza$0.00
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers and black olives
More about Frank's Pizza & Pasta
Vinny's Cafe image

PIZZA

Vinny's Cafe

6212 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (671 reviews)
Takeout
10” Vegetarian Pizza$13.45
16” Vegetarian Pizza$22.95
More about Vinny's Cafe
Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cauliflower crust vegetable pizza$9.29
Gluten free cauliflower crust, fresh vegetable topping and blended Italian cheese
More about Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Homeslyce - Canton

900 S Kenwood Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (164 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
8" Vegetable Supreme Pizza$10.84
Peppers, onions, portabella and spinach with mozzarella and goat cheese
16" Vegetable Supreme Pizza$23.79
Peppers, onions, portabella and spinach with mozzarella and goat cheese
Vegetable Supreme Pizza$0.00
Peppers, onions, portabella and spinach with mozzarella and goat cheese
More about Homeslyce - Canton
Item pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Homeslyce - Mt. Vernon

336 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1077 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
8" Vegetable Supreme Pizza$10.84
Peppers, onions, portabella and spinach with mozzarella and goat cheese
16" Vegetable Supreme Pizza$23.79
Peppers, onions, portabella and spinach with mozzarella and goat cheese
Vegetable Supreme Pizza$0.00
Peppers, onions, portabella and spinach with mozzarella and goat cheese
More about Homeslyce - Mt. Vernon
Item pic

 

HomeSlyce - JHU

3333 N. Charles St., Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
8" Vegetable Supreme Pizza$10.84
Peppers, onions, portabella and spinach with mozzarella and goat cheese
16" Vegetable Supreme Pizza$23.79
Peppers, onions, portabella and spinach with mozzarella and goat cheese
Vegetable Supreme Pizza$0.00
Peppers, onions, portabella and spinach with mozzarella and goat cheese
More about HomeSlyce - JHU
Item pic

 

2 E Wells St - HomeSlyce - Fed Hill

2 E Wells St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
8" Vegetable Supreme Pizza$10.84
Peppers, onions, portabella and spinach with mozzarella and goat cheese
16" Vegetable Supreme Pizza$23.79
Peppers, onions, portabella and spinach with mozzarella and goat cheese
Vegetable Supreme Pizza$0.00
Peppers, onions, portabella and spinach with mozzarella and goat cheese
More about 2 E Wells St - HomeSlyce - Fed Hill

