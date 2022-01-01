Veggie burgers in Baltimore

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Banner pic

 

Harbor East Deli

1006 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
VEGGIE BURGER$10.00
More about Harbor East Deli
Abbey Burger Bistro image

 

Abbey Burger Bistro

1041 Marshall St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Homemade Veggie Burger$13.00
More about Abbey Burger Bistro
Chef Dan's Cafe image

 

Chef Dan's Cafe

5700 park heights ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackbean Veggie Burger$10.99
**The burger by itself is GF & VG**
House made black bean and vegetable burger. Topped with swiss cheese, tomato, avocado, sautéed onions & peppers, garlic aioli on a whole wheat bun. Served with a side salad.
More about Chef Dan's Cafe
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Abbey Burger Mt. Washington

1604 Kelly Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (1146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Homemade Veggie Burger$13.00
Goat cheese, roasted chili’s, lettuce, sprouts, herb yogurt, whole wheat bun
More about Abbey Burger Mt. Washington
Item pic

 

Amber

900 E Fort Ave Suite 109, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Black Bean Veggie Burger$10.00
More about Amber
Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point

811 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (1705 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Homemade Veggie Burger$13.00
More about Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point
Clark Burger York image

POUTINE • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Clark Burger York

5906 York Rd, Baltimore

Avg 5 (110 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Burger$7.95
House Made Veggie Patty, House Pickled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Fresh Guacamole. Made with fresh zucchini, squash, carrots, mushrooms, beans, brown rice, garlic, breadcrumbs and spices.
More about Clark Burger York
Never On Sunday image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never On Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burger$8.99
More about Never On Sunday
Koco’s Pub image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI

Koco’s Pub

4301 Harford Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (837 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burger$11.99
Garden burger filled with roasted veggies and topped with cheese served on a brioche roll with french fries and a pickle.
More about Koco’s Pub
City Limits Sports Bar image

 

City Limits Sports Bar

1700 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
VEGGIE BURGER$9.00
More about City Limits Sports Bar
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki's Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Burger (morning star burger, lettuce, tom, cheddar. raw onion, honey mustard) roll$6.25
More about Vikki's Fells Point Deli
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Mother's Federal Hill Grille

1113 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (1368 reviews)
Takeout
Jerry Garcia Veggie Burger$14.00
black bean patty made with veggies, oats & spices, lettuce, tomato
More about Mother's Federal Hill Grille
Clark Burger Downtown image

POUTINE • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Clark Burger Downtown

415 S CENTRAL AVE, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (3472 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Burger$7.95
House Made Veggie Patty, House Pickled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Fresh Guacamole
More about Clark Burger Downtown

