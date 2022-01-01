Veggie burgers in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve veggie burgers
Abbey Burger Bistro
1041 Marshall St, Baltimore
|Homemade Veggie Burger
|$13.00
Chef Dan's Cafe
5700 park heights ave, Baltimore
|Blackbean Veggie Burger
|$10.99
**The burger by itself is GF & VG**
House made black bean and vegetable burger. Topped with swiss cheese, tomato, avocado, sautéed onions & peppers, garlic aioli on a whole wheat bun. Served with a side salad.
HAMBURGERS
Abbey Burger Mt. Washington
1604 Kelly Ave, Baltimore
|Homemade Veggie Burger
|$13.00
Goat cheese, roasted chili’s, lettuce, sprouts, herb yogurt, whole wheat bun
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point
811 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Homemade Veggie Burger
|$13.00
POUTINE • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Clark Burger York
5906 York Rd, Baltimore
|Veggie Burger
|$7.95
House Made Veggie Patty, House Pickled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Fresh Guacamole. Made with fresh zucchini, squash, carrots, mushrooms, beans, brown rice, garlic, breadcrumbs and spices.
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS
Never On Sunday
829 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Veggie Burger
|$8.99
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI
Koco’s Pub
4301 Harford Rd, Baltimore
|Veggie Burger
|$11.99
Garden burger filled with roasted veggies and topped with cheese served on a brioche roll with french fries and a pickle.
Vikki's Fells Point Deli
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Veggie Burger (morning star burger, lettuce, tom, cheddar. raw onion, honey mustard) roll
|$6.25
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Mother's Federal Hill Grille
1113 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Jerry Garcia Veggie Burger
|$14.00
black bean patty made with veggies, oats & spices, lettuce, tomato