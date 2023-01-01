Veggie rolls in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve veggie rolls
Be.bim Korean BBQ
301 W. 29th Street, Stall 3, Baltimore
|Veggie Spring rolls 3pcs
|$6.99
|Veggie Spring rolls 5pcs
|$9.99
Vikki’s Fells Point Deli
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Veggie Burger (morning star burger, lettuce, tom, cheddar. raw onion, honey mustard) roll
|$6.99
Mayuree Thai Tavern
2318 Fleet St, Baltimore
|Veggie Spring Rolls (Vegan)
|$7.00
Crispy Fry | Sweet and Sour Dip