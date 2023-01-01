Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie rolls in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve veggie rolls

Be.bim Korean B.B.Q image

 

Be.bim Korean BBQ

301 W. 29th Street, Stall 3, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Spring rolls 3pcs$6.99
Veggie Spring rolls 5pcs$9.99
More about Be.bim Korean BBQ
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki’s Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Burger (morning star burger, lettuce, tom, cheddar. raw onion, honey mustard) roll$6.99
More about Vikki’s Fells Point Deli
Item pic

 

Mayuree Thai Tavern

2318 Fleet St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Spring Rolls (Vegan)$7.00
Crispy Fry | Sweet and Sour Dip
More about Mayuree Thai Tavern
Thai Landing Belvedere Square image

 

Thai Landing Restaurant

529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Special Veggies roll$12.95
More about Thai Landing Restaurant

