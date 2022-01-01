Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Volcano rolls in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve volcano rolls

Avenue Sushi image

SUSHI

Avenue Sushi

3133 Eastern Ave, Baltimore

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Volcano Roll (spicy)$14.95
Tuna, salmon, asparagus, crab, cream cheese, topped w/spicy tuna & spciy mayo
More about Avenue Sushi
Hilo R House image

 

Hilo R House

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Volcano Roll$14.95
More about Hilo R House
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori

2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (797 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Volcano Roll$16.00
Dynamite Roll topped with a mount of Salmon, Yellow Tail, Crab Meat, Clam and Orange Caviar mixture in a spicy Cream sauce, baked to perfection with Chef Special Spicy Cream Sauce.
More about Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
Smaltimore image

 

Smaltimore

2522 Fait Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Volcano Roll$10.00
More about Smaltimore
Thai Landing Belvedere Square image

 

Thai Landing Belvedere Square

529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Volcano roll$14.95
8 Pc/ $14.95
Tuna, crab, avocado, cucumber, sriracha, eel sauce, spicy mayo, sesame seed
More about Thai Landing Belvedere Square

