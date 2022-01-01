Volcano rolls in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve volcano rolls
More about Avenue Sushi
SUSHI
Avenue Sushi
3133 Eastern Ave, Baltimore
|Volcano Roll (spicy)
|$14.95
Tuna, salmon, asparagus, crab, cream cheese, topped w/spicy tuna & spciy mayo
More about Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore
|Volcano Roll
|$16.00
Dynamite Roll topped with a mount of Salmon, Yellow Tail, Crab Meat, Clam and Orange Caviar mixture in a spicy Cream sauce, baked to perfection with Chef Special Spicy Cream Sauce.