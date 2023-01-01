Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wedge salad in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve wedge salad

Abbey Burger Bistro - Federal Hill

 

Abbey Burger Bistro - Federal Hill

1041 Marshall St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Iceberg “Wedge” Salad$11.00
Abbey Burger Bistro - Federal Hill
Lee's Pint and Shell

 

Lee's Pint and Shell

2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salad Wedge (P)$11.00
chopped iceberg / bacon / avocado / tomato / onion / spicy buttermilk ranch / croutons
Lee's Pint and Shell
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Abbey Burger Mt. Washington

1604 Kelly Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (1146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Iceberg “Wedge” Salad$11.00
Bacon, crispy shallots, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese dressing
Abbey Burger Mt. Washington
Avenue Kitchen & Bar

 

Avenue Kitchen & Bar

911 W 36th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wedge Salad$18.00
Avenue Kitchen & Bar
Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point

811 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (1705 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Iceberg “Wedge” Salad$11.00
Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point
Main pic

 

The Pig & Rooster Smokehouse - 3242 Foster Ave

3242 Foster Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wedge Salad$12.00
The Pig & Rooster Smokehouse - 3242 Foster Ave
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Wet City - 223 W. Chase Street

223 W. Chase Street, Baltimore

Avg 4 (151 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wedge Salad$10.00
iceberg wedge, cherry tomato, red onion, cucumber, bacon, croutons, blue cheese dressing.
Wet City - 223 W. Chase Street
James Joyce

 

James Joyce

616 President St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
ICEBERG WEDGE SALAD$15.00
blue cheese, bacon, crispy shallots, tomato
James Joyce
Choptank -

 

Choptank -

1641 Aliceanna Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
WEDGE SALAD$16.80
iceburg lettuce, smoked bacon, cherry tomato, pickled onions, fried shallots, blue cheese dressing
Choptank -
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy's Famous Seafood

6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 3.6 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blue Wedge Salad$10.00
Romaine Wedges l Bacon l Sliced Egg l Roasted Tomato Vinaigrette l Blue Cheese Dressing
Jimmy's Famous Seafood

