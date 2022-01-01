White pizza in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve white pizza
Frank's Pizza and Pasta
6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE
|White Pizza
Pizza Blitz
2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore
|14 Plain White Pizza
|$12.99
|10 Plain White Pizza
|$9.99
Harbor East Deli
1006 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|WHITE PIZZA
|$25.00
White Garlic Sauce, Broccoli, Spinach
Barfly’s
620 East Fort Ave, Baltimore
|SPINACH WHITE PIZZA
|$13.00
Spinach, fresh garlic, mushrooms, onion, a blend of parmesan, feta, & mozzarella cheese
|WHITE PIZZA
|$12.00
Parmesan cheese, fresh garlic, onions, mozzarella cheese
Cafe Services
100 Light St, Baltimore
|Individual Vegetarian White Pizza, Baked with Boursin, ricotta, and mozzarella cheeses and topped with cremini mushrooms, red onion, diced tomato and red and green peppers
|$9.99
Never On Sunday
829 N Charles St, Baltimore
|14 White Pizza
|$19.99
|18 White Pizza
|$22.99