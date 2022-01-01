Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

White pizza in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve white pizza

Frank's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's Pizza and Pasta

6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE

Avg 4.7 (728 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
White Pizza
More about Frank's Pizza and Pasta
Pizza Blitz image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Blitz

2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (188 reviews)
Takeout
14 Plain White Pizza$12.99
10 Plain White Pizza$9.99
More about Pizza Blitz
Banner pic

 

Harbor East Deli

1006 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
WHITE PIZZA$25.00
White Garlic Sauce, Broccoli, Spinach
More about Harbor East Deli
Barfly’s image

 

Barfly’s

620 East Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPINACH WHITE PIZZA$13.00
Spinach, fresh garlic, mushrooms, onion, a blend of parmesan, feta, & mozzarella cheese
WHITE PIZZA$12.00
Parmesan cheese, fresh garlic, onions, mozzarella cheese
More about Barfly’s
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Individual Vegetarian White Pizza, Baked with Boursin, ricotta, and mozzarella cheeses and topped with cremini mushrooms, red onion, diced tomato and red and green peppers$9.99
More about Cafe Services
Never On Sunday image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never On Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
14 White Pizza$19.99
18 White Pizza$22.99
More about Never On Sunday
Consumer pic

 

Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory

2907 O’Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
16 White Pizza$18.00
Garlic Butter, white onions, Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese
More about Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory

