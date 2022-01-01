Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wontons in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve wontons

Bodhi Corner Hampden image

NOODLES

Bodhi Corner Hampden

3500 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4 (134 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Wonton$8.00
**This item cannot be made Gluten-free**
Deep-fried mixed shrimp and chicken dumpling served with pineapple sauce (5)
Wonton Soup$7.00
Vegetable broth, shrimp and chicken stuffed wonton, Napa cabbage, fried garlic, scallion, cilantro
More about Bodhi Corner Hampden
Minato Sushi Bar image

 

Minato Sushi Bar

1013 N. Charles St., Baltimore

No reviews yet
Delivery
Crabmeat Wontons$6.95
lump crabmeat, cream cheese; deep fried
More about Minato Sushi Bar
The Mt. Washington Tavern image

 

The Mt. Washington Tavern

5700 Newbury Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Wontons$17.40
lump crab, scallions, cream cheese, J.O. seafood seasoning, sweet thai ponzu dipping sauce
More about The Mt. Washington Tavern
Bodhi Federal Hill image

SALADS • NOODLES

Bodhi Federal Hill

1444 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (433 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wonton Soup$7.00
Vegetable broth, shrimp and chicken stuffed wonton, Napa cabbage, fried garlic, scallion, cilantro
Fried Wonton$8.00
**This item cannot be made Gluten-free**
Deep-fried mixed shrimp and chicken dumpling served with pineapple sauce (5)
More about Bodhi Federal Hill
Item pic

 

Shotti's Point

701 East Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ahi Poke Wonton Nachos$18.00
Sesame seared Ahi tuna, crispy wonton chips, avocado, scallions, pickled jalapenos, wasabi aioli, soy reduction
More about Shotti's Point
Thai Landing Belvedere Square image

 

Thai Landing Belvedere Square

529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wonton Soup$6.00
Stuff shrimp, Chicken, in wrapper with Napa cabbage in Thai seasoning clear broth soup
More about Thai Landing Belvedere Square
Water Song Yunnan Kitchen image

NOODLES

Water Song Yunnan Kitchen

21 E Cross St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (383 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mild Vegan Wontons$15.00
Spicy Vegan Wontons$15.00
More about Water Song Yunnan Kitchen

