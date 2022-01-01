Wontons in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve wontons
More about Bodhi Corner Hampden
NOODLES
Bodhi Corner Hampden
3500 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore
|Fried Wonton
|$8.00
**This item cannot be made Gluten-free**
Deep-fried mixed shrimp and chicken dumpling served with pineapple sauce (5)
|Wonton Soup
|$7.00
Vegetable broth, shrimp and chicken stuffed wonton, Napa cabbage, fried garlic, scallion, cilantro
More about Minato Sushi Bar
Minato Sushi Bar
1013 N. Charles St., Baltimore
|Crabmeat Wontons
|$6.95
lump crabmeat, cream cheese; deep fried
More about The Mt. Washington Tavern
The Mt. Washington Tavern
5700 Newbury Street, Baltimore
|Crab Wontons
|$17.40
lump crab, scallions, cream cheese, J.O. seafood seasoning, sweet thai ponzu dipping sauce
More about Bodhi Federal Hill
SALADS • NOODLES
Bodhi Federal Hill
1444 Light St, Baltimore
|Wonton Soup
|$7.00
Vegetable broth, shrimp and chicken stuffed wonton, Napa cabbage, fried garlic, scallion, cilantro
|Fried Wonton
|$8.00
**This item cannot be made Gluten-free**
Deep-fried mixed shrimp and chicken dumpling served with pineapple sauce (5)
More about Shotti's Point
Shotti's Point
701 East Fort Ave, Baltimore
|Ahi Poke Wonton Nachos
|$18.00
Sesame seared Ahi tuna, crispy wonton chips, avocado, scallions, pickled jalapenos, wasabi aioli, soy reduction
More about Thai Landing Belvedere Square
Thai Landing Belvedere Square
529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore
|Wonton Soup
|$6.00
Stuff shrimp, Chicken, in wrapper with Napa cabbage in Thai seasoning clear broth soup