Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Item pic

 

Underground Pizza Baltimore - 30 Market Place

30 Market Place, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
UPC Classic (Cheese Pizza)$0.00
A mix of mozzarella & brick cheese with two stripes of our delicious red sauce and parmesan.
More about Underground Pizza Baltimore - 30 Market Place
Item pic

 

Homeslyce - Mt. Vernon

336 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
12" Cheese Pizza$12.80
Philly Steak & Cheese Pizza$0.00
garlic herb, pulled beef, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, peppers, portabello mushrooms & cornichon pickles topped with yummy yummy sauce
Four Cheese & Garlic Pizza$0.00
Garlic herb sauce, mozzarella, goat, feta, and gorgonzola cheese
More about Homeslyce - Mt. Vernon

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Caesar Salad

French Fries

Philly Cheesesteaks

Steak Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Quesadillas

Nachos

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Canton

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Inner Harbor

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Charles Village

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Canton Industrial Area

No reviews yet

SBIC

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (791 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (91 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (589 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (342 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (477 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (207 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston