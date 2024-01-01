Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Connie's Chicken and Waffles - Charles Plaza

222 N Charles Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken and Waffle Sandwich$13.00
2 Connie's Chicken and Waffle Sandwiches! Choose from one of your favorite Connie's Waffles (Buttermilk, Oreo Cookie, Crunchberry, Red Velvet, Blueberry or Chocolate Chip). We recommend it with powdered sugar on top :-). Comes with a side of Maple Syrup
More about Connie's Chicken and Waffles - Charles Plaza
Item pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Homeslyce - Mt. Vernon

336 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1077 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Sandwich$14.93
Grilled chicken breast, mozzarella cheese,
roasted peppers & red onions dressed with
lettuce & mayo
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.74
Grilled chicken breast, gorgonzola cheese, roasted pepper, red onions and sun-dried tomatoes with buffalo sauce
More about Homeslyce - Mt. Vernon

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Salmon

Nachos

Tacos

Pies

French Fries

Quesadillas

Caesar Salad

Steak Tacos

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Canton

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Inner Harbor

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Charles Village

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Canton Industrial Area

No reviews yet

SBIC

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (929 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (130 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (721 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (397 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (576 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (259 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (201 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston