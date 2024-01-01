Chicken sandwiches in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Connie's Chicken and Waffles - Charles Plaza
Connie's Chicken and Waffles - Charles Plaza
222 N Charles Street, Baltimore
|Chicken and Waffle Sandwich
|$13.00
2 Connie's Chicken and Waffle Sandwiches! Choose from one of your favorite Connie's Waffles (Buttermilk, Oreo Cookie, Crunchberry, Red Velvet, Blueberry or Chocolate Chip). We recommend it with powdered sugar on top :-). Comes with a side of Maple Syrup
More about Homeslyce - Mt. Vernon
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Homeslyce - Mt. Vernon
336 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Chicken Sandwich
|$14.93
Grilled chicken breast, mozzarella cheese,
roasted peppers & red onions dressed with
lettuce & mayo
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.74
Grilled chicken breast, gorgonzola cheese, roasted pepper, red onions and sun-dried tomatoes with buffalo sauce