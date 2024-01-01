Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve pies

894f31fe-d7f1-4476-9797-ffe5f703f2e6 image

 

Underground Pizza Baltimore - 30 Market Place

30 Market Place, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
The Quattro Stagioni (Sampler Pie)$30.00
An edible ode to the seasons, this UPC take on an Italian classic lays out 4 styles of our pizza on one pan pie. This pie features The Woodlands, Pesto Pie, Funfetti, and Tiger King.
The Jersey Turnpike (Tomato Pie)$26.00
A hybrid of a Detroit-style pizza and Jersey/Philly tomato pie, this pizza features crispy Detroit-style cheese edges with our signature red sauce in the center to make a classic tomato pie presentation. Then we top it with garlic confit, garlic chips, basil, and a sprinkle of parmesan.
The Bull (Nacho Pie)$30.00
A Chef Gerardo original. Seasoned Ribeye, Sautéed Onions, Roasted Jalapeños, and House-made Cheese Sauce topped with Green Onions.
More about Underground Pizza Baltimore - 30 Market Place
Item pic

 

Homeslyce - Mt. Vernon

336 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spinach Pie$11.99
Spinach wrapped in paper-thin filo with shaved feta and mozzarella
More about Homeslyce - Mt. Vernon

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Nachos

French Fries

Quesadillas

Pizza Steak

Caesar Salad

Salmon

Tacos

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Canton

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Inner Harbor

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Canton Industrial Area

No reviews yet

Charles Village

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

SBIC

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (929 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (132 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (715 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (400 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (579 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (202 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston