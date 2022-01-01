Federal Hill restaurants you'll love
More about Banditos
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Banditos
1118 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Dynamite Fish (3)
|$13.50
Sweet Chili Slaw, Chipotle Mayo
|Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
|$14.00
Chihuahua Cheese, Blue Cheese Dressing, Celery
|Crispy Pork Belly (3)
|$13.50
Napa Cabbage, Mango-Tomatillo Slaw, Ranch
More about Spoons Cafe
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES
Spoons Cafe
24 E Cross St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
|$11.15
3 cakes. Maple coffee glaze. Try it with bacon inside! $2
|2-2-2
|$14.25
Local eggs any style, two pieces of meat, and two each pancakes OR french toast. Please choose either pancakes OR french toast. If you choose, both we choose for you,
|Hot Hen
|$10.25
Crispy fried chicken breast, sriracha honey, dill pickle slices
More about Abbey Burger Bistro
Abbey Burger Bistro
1041 Marshall St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Fried chicken sandwich with cole slaw, chipotle honey and pickles
|Crab Tots
|$13.00
|Southwest Bison Burger
|$15.00
More about Taco Love Grill - Cross St
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Love Grill - Cross St
1065 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Full Nachos
|$10.00
Served with black beans, melted cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and jalapenos.
|Burrito Bowl
|$12.00
Your choice of meat, rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, onions, cheese and sour cream.
|Chips & Guacamole
|$8.00
Corn chips served with our homemade guacamole.
More about Wayward Smoke House
Wayward Smoke House
1117 South Charles St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Not-Chos Nachos
|$14.00
|Limp Brisket
|$16.00
|The Wayward Burger
|$15.00
More about Magerks Pub
Magerks Pub
1061 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|#3
|$10.00
|#6
|$10.00
|Chicken Fingers
|$8.00
More about Crepe Crazy - Baltimore
FRENCH FRIES • CREPES
Crepe Crazy - Baltimore
1065 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Chicken Basil Pesto
|$9.49
|Chicken + Mushroom
|$9.49
|Goober
|$4.99
More about BRD - Federal Hill
BRD - Federal Hill
1104 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Carolina BBQ BRD Sando
|$8.49
Antibiotic-Free White Meat Chicken, Coleslaw, Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce
|Angry Buffalo BRD Sando
|$8.49
Antibiotic-Free White Meat Chicken, Coleslaw, Buffalo Sauce
|Sweet Chili BRD Sando
|$8.49
Antibiotic-Free White Meat Chicken, Pickled Carrot Slaw, Cilantro, Cucumbers, Sweet Chili Mayo
More about Water Song Yunnan Kitchen
NOODLES
Water Song Yunnan Kitchen
21 E Cross St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Sliced Spicy Tofu
|$7.00
Vegan. Tofu slices tossed with soy sauce, vinegar, garlic chili oil, Chinese peppercorn oil, fresh cilantro and green onions
|Spicy Wonton
|$10.00
Vegan. Handmade wontons
generously filled with mushrooms, tofu, pickles and carrots.
|Kunming Zajiang (pork) Rice Noodle
|$13.00
Spicy Level 2. Cold and dry dish. Signature minced pork and seasonal greens in a mild, savory broth with rice noodles.
More about Phubs
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO
Phubs
1065 S Charles St. Stall 119, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Citrus Sesame Chicken Banh Mi
|$8.71
|Bowl Phubolicous
|$12.10
More about 101 Baltimore
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
101 Baltimore
1118 S Charles St Suite 101, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Charles Street NYE Block Party
|$70.00
More about Mother's Federal Hill Grille
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Mother's Federal Hill Grille
1113 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Wings
|$15.00
1 LB traditional, blue cheese, celery
|Fire On The Mountain
|$15.00
grilled chicken, mozzarella, roasted red pepper, avocado, pesto, toasted brioche
|Big Buh Burger
|$13.00
build your own burger, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche