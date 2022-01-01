Federal Hill restaurants you'll love

Federal Hill restaurants
Toast

Federal Hill's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Vietnamese
Takeout box
Chinese
Chicken
Must-try Federal Hill restaurants

Banditos image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Banditos

1118 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (892 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dynamite Fish (3)$13.50
Sweet Chili Slaw, Chipotle Mayo
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
Chihuahua Cheese, Blue Cheese Dressing, Celery
Crispy Pork Belly (3)$13.50
Napa Cabbage, Mango-Tomatillo Slaw, Ranch
More about Banditos
Spoons Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

Spoons Cafe

24 E Cross St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1617 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$11.15
3 cakes. Maple coffee glaze. Try it with bacon inside! $2
2-2-2$14.25
Local eggs any style, two pieces of meat, and two each pancakes OR french toast. Please choose either pancakes OR french toast. If you choose, both we choose for you,
Hot Hen$10.25
Crispy fried chicken breast, sriracha honey, dill pickle slices
More about Spoons Cafe
Abbey Burger Bistro image

 

Abbey Burger Bistro

1041 Marshall St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fried chicken sandwich with cole slaw, chipotle honey and pickles
Crab Tots$13.00
Southwest Bison Burger$15.00
More about Abbey Burger Bistro
Taco Love Grill - Cross St image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Love Grill - Cross St

1065 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Full Nachos$10.00
Served with black beans, melted cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and jalapenos.
Burrito Bowl$12.00
Your choice of meat, rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, onions, cheese and sour cream.
Chips & Guacamole$8.00
Corn chips served with our homemade guacamole.
More about Taco Love Grill - Cross St
Wayward Smoke House image

 

Wayward Smoke House

1117 South Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Not-Chos Nachos$14.00
Limp Brisket$16.00
The Wayward Burger$15.00
More about Wayward Smoke House
Magerks Pub image

 

Magerks Pub

1061 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1245 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#3$10.00
#6$10.00
Chicken Fingers$8.00
More about Magerks Pub
Crepe Crazy - Baltimore image

FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Crepe Crazy - Baltimore

1065 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (23 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Basil Pesto$9.49
Chicken + Mushroom$9.49
Goober$4.99
More about Crepe Crazy - Baltimore
BRD - Federal Hill image

 

BRD - Federal Hill

1104 S Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Carolina BBQ BRD Sando$8.49
Antibiotic-Free White Meat Chicken, Coleslaw, Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce
Angry Buffalo BRD Sando$8.49
Antibiotic-Free White Meat Chicken, Coleslaw, Buffalo Sauce
Sweet Chili BRD Sando$8.49
Antibiotic-Free White Meat Chicken, Pickled Carrot Slaw, Cilantro, Cucumbers, Sweet Chili Mayo
More about BRD - Federal Hill
Water Song Yunnan Kitchen image

NOODLES

Water Song Yunnan Kitchen

21 E Cross St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (383 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sliced Spicy Tofu$7.00
Vegan. Tofu slices tossed with soy sauce, vinegar, garlic chili oil, Chinese peppercorn oil, fresh cilantro and green onions
Spicy Wonton$10.00
Vegan. Handmade wontons
generously filled with mushrooms, tofu, pickles and carrots.
Kunming Zajiang (pork) Rice Noodle$13.00
Spicy Level 2. Cold and dry dish. Signature minced pork and seasonal greens in a mild, savory broth with rice noodles.
More about Water Song Yunnan Kitchen
Phubs image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Phubs

1065 S Charles St. Stall 119, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Citrus Sesame Chicken Banh Mi$8.71
Bowl Phubolicous$12.10
More about Phubs
101 Baltimore image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

101 Baltimore

1118 S Charles St Suite 101, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (372 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Charles Street NYE Block Party$70.00
More about 101 Baltimore
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Mother's Federal Hill Grille

1113 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (1368 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$15.00
1 LB traditional, blue cheese, celery
Fire On The Mountain$15.00
grilled chicken, mozzarella, roasted red pepper, avocado, pesto, toasted brioche
Big Buh Burger$13.00
build your own burger, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche
More about Mother's Federal Hill Grille

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Federal Hill

Nachos

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Burritos

Pork Belly

