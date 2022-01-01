Federal Hill American restaurants you'll love
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES
Spoons Cafe
24 E Cross St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
|$11.15
3 cakes. Maple coffee glaze. Try it with bacon inside! $2
|2-2-2
|$14.25
Local eggs any style, two pieces of meat, and two each pancakes OR french toast. Please choose either pancakes OR french toast. If you choose, both we choose for you,
|Hot Hen
|$10.25
Crispy fried chicken breast, sriracha honey, dill pickle slices
Abbey Burger Bistro
1041 Marshall St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Fried chicken sandwich with cole slaw, chipotle honey and pickles
|Crab Tots
|$13.00
|Southwest Bison Burger
|$15.00
Magerks Pub
1061 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|#3
|$10.00
|#6
|$10.00
|Chicken Fingers
|$8.00
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Mother's Federal Hill Grille
1113 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Wings
|$15.00
1 LB traditional, blue cheese, celery
|Fire On The Mountain
|$15.00
grilled chicken, mozzarella, roasted red pepper, avocado, pesto, toasted brioche
|Big Buh Burger
|$13.00
build your own burger, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche