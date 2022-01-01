Federal Hill American restaurants you'll love

Go
Federal Hill restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Federal Hill

Spoons Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

Spoons Cafe

24 E Cross St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1617 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$11.15
3 cakes. Maple coffee glaze. Try it with bacon inside! $2
2-2-2$14.25
Local eggs any style, two pieces of meat, and two each pancakes OR french toast. Please choose either pancakes OR french toast. If you choose, both we choose for you,
Hot Hen$10.25
Crispy fried chicken breast, sriracha honey, dill pickle slices
More about Spoons Cafe
Abbey Burger Bistro image

 

Abbey Burger Bistro

1041 Marshall St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fried chicken sandwich with cole slaw, chipotle honey and pickles
Crab Tots$13.00
Southwest Bison Burger$15.00
More about Abbey Burger Bistro
Magerks Pub image

 

Magerks Pub

1061 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1245 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#3$10.00
#6$10.00
Chicken Fingers$8.00
More about Magerks Pub
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Mother's Federal Hill Grille

1113 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (1368 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$15.00
1 LB traditional, blue cheese, celery
Fire On The Mountain$15.00
grilled chicken, mozzarella, roasted red pepper, avocado, pesto, toasted brioche
Big Buh Burger$13.00
build your own burger, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche
More about Mother's Federal Hill Grille

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Federal Hill

Nachos

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Burritos

Pork Belly

Map

More near Federal Hill to explore

Canton

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Highlandtown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Mid - Govans

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Jones Falls Area

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Pigtown/Washington Village

Avg 2 (3 restaurants)

Charles North

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Canton Industrial Area

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston