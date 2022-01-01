Federal Hill bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Federal Hill restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Federal Hill

Banditos image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Banditos

1118 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (892 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dynamite Fish (3)$13.50
Sweet Chili Slaw, Chipotle Mayo
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
Chihuahua Cheese, Blue Cheese Dressing, Celery
Crispy Pork Belly (3)$13.50
Napa Cabbage, Mango-Tomatillo Slaw, Ranch
More about Banditos
Abbey Burger Bistro image

 

Abbey Burger Bistro

1041 Marshall St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fried chicken sandwich with cole slaw, chipotle honey and pickles
Crab Tots$13.00
Southwest Bison Burger$15.00
More about Abbey Burger Bistro
Taco Love Grill - Cross St image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Love Grill - Cross St

1065 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Full Nachos$10.00
Served with black beans, melted cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and jalapenos.
Burrito Bowl$12.00
Your choice of meat, rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, onions, cheese and sour cream.
Chips & Guacamole$8.00
Corn chips served with our homemade guacamole.
More about Taco Love Grill - Cross St
Wayward Smoke House image

 

Wayward Smoke House

1117 South Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Not-Chos Nachos$14.00
Limp Brisket$16.00
The Wayward Burger$15.00
More about Wayward Smoke House
Magerks Pub image

 

Magerks Pub

1061 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1245 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#3$10.00
#6$10.00
Chicken Fingers$8.00
More about Magerks Pub
101 Baltimore image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

101 Baltimore

1118 S Charles St Suite 101, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (372 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Charles Street NYE Block Party$70.00
More about 101 Baltimore

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Federal Hill

Nachos

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Burritos

Pork Belly

Map

More near Federal Hill to explore

Canton

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Highlandtown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Mid - Govans

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Jones Falls Area

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Pigtown/Washington Village

Avg 2 (3 restaurants)

Charles North

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Canton Industrial Area

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston