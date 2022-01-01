Burritos in Federal Hill

Go
Federal Hill restaurants
Toast

Federal Hill restaurants that serve burritos

Spoons Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

Spoons Cafe

24 E Cross St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1617 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$11.15
3 cakes. Maple coffee glaze. Try it with bacon inside! $2
2-2-2$14.25
Local eggs any style, two pieces of meat, and two each pancakes OR french toast. Please choose either pancakes OR french toast. If you choose, both we choose for you,
Hot Hen$10.25
Crispy fried chicken breast, sriracha honey, dill pickle slices
More about Spoons Cafe
Taco Love Grill - Cross St image

 

Taco Love Grill - Cross St

1065 S Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Full Nachos$10.00
Served with black beans, melted cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and jalapenos.
Burrito Bowl$12.00
Your choice of meat, rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, onions, cheese and sour cream.
Chips & Guacamole$8.00
Corn chips served with our homemade guacamole.
More about Taco Love Grill - Cross St

Browse other tasty dishes in Federal Hill

Pork Belly

Tacos

Nachos

Quesadillas

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Federal Hill to explore

Canton

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Highlandtown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Mid - Govans

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Jones Falls Area

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Pigtown/Washington Village

Avg 2 (3 restaurants)

Charles North

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Canton Industrial Area

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston