Burritos in Federal Hill
Federal Hill restaurants that serve burritos
More about Spoons Cafe
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES
Spoons Cafe
24 E Cross St, Baltimore
|Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
|$11.15
3 cakes. Maple coffee glaze. Try it with bacon inside! $2
|2-2-2
|$14.25
Local eggs any style, two pieces of meat, and two each pancakes OR french toast. Please choose either pancakes OR french toast. If you choose, both we choose for you,
|Hot Hen
|$10.25
Crispy fried chicken breast, sriracha honey, dill pickle slices
More about Taco Love Grill - Cross St
Taco Love Grill - Cross St
1065 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Full Nachos
|$10.00
Served with black beans, melted cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and jalapenos.
|Burrito Bowl
|$12.00
Your choice of meat, rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, onions, cheese and sour cream.
|Chips & Guacamole
|$8.00
Corn chips served with our homemade guacamole.