Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Federal Hill

Go
Federal Hill restaurants
Toast

Federal Hill restaurants that serve cheese fries

Abbey Burger Bistro image

 

Abbey Burger Bistro

1041 Marshall St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Grilled Cheese & Fries$8.50
Kid's Mac & Cheese & Fries$8.50
More about Abbey Burger Bistro
Magerks Pub image

 

Magerks Pub

1061 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1245 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Mac & Cheese Bites$8.50
More about Magerks Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Federal Hill

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Tenders

Burritos

Fish And Chips

Chicken Sandwiches

Pretzels

Nachos

Chili

Map

More near Federal Hill to explore

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Highlandtown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Mid - Govans

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Canton Industrial Area

No reviews yet

Jones Falls Area

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Pigtown/Washington Village

Avg 2 (3 restaurants)

Charles North

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston