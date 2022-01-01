Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheese fries in
Federal Hill
/
Baltimore
/
Federal Hill
/
Cheese Fries
Federal Hill restaurants that serve cheese fries
Abbey Burger Bistro
1041 Marshall St, Baltimore
No reviews yet
Kid's Grilled Cheese & Fries
$8.50
Kid's Mac & Cheese & Fries
$8.50
More about Abbey Burger Bistro
Magerks Pub
1061 S Charles St, Baltimore
Avg 4.3
(1245 reviews)
Fried Mac & Cheese Bites
$8.50
More about Magerks Pub
Browse other tasty dishes in Federal Hill
Chicken Wraps
Chicken Tenders
Burritos
Fish And Chips
Chicken Sandwiches
Pretzels
Nachos
Chili
More near Federal Hill to explore
Canton
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Remington
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Highlandtown
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Mid - Govans
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Canton Industrial Area
No reviews yet
Jones Falls Area
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Pigtown/Washington Village
Avg 2
(3 restaurants)
Charles North
Avg 4.9
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(627 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(62 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(514 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(402 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(848 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(225 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(499 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(538 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston