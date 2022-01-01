Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Federal Hill

Go
Federal Hill restaurants
Toast

Federal Hill restaurants that serve chicken salad

Wayward Smoke House image

 

Wayward Smoke House

1117 South Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Chicken Salad$16.00
More about Wayward Smoke House
Magerks Pub image

 

Magerks Pub

1061 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1245 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Special$10.00
More about Magerks Pub

Map

Map

