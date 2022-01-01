Chicken sandwiches in Federal Hill
Federal Hill restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Abbey Burger Bistro
Abbey Burger Bistro
1041 Marshall St, Baltimore
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Fried chicken sandwich with cole slaw, chipotle honey and pickles
More about Mother's Federal Hill Grille
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Mother's Federal Hill Grille
1113 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Baltimore’s Best Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
fried chicken, buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, blue cheese dressing, toasted brioche
|Baltimore’s Best Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
fried chicken, buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, blue cheese dressing, toasted brioche