Chicken sandwiches in Federal Hill

Federal Hill restaurants
Federal Hill restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Abbey Burger Bistro

1041 Marshall St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fried chicken sandwich with cole slaw, chipotle honey and pickles
More about Abbey Burger Bistro
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Mother's Federal Hill Grille

1113 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (1368 reviews)
Takeout
Baltimore’s Best Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$17.00
fried chicken, buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, blue cheese dressing, toasted brioche
Baltimore’s Best Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$16.00
fried chicken, buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, blue cheese dressing, toasted brioche
More about Mother's Federal Hill Grille

