Cobb salad in
Federal Hill
/
Baltimore
/
Federal Hill
/
Cobb Salad
Federal Hill restaurants that serve cobb salad
Wayward Smoke House
1117 South Charles St, Baltimore
No reviews yet
Cobb Salad
$14.00
More about Wayward Smoke House
Magerks Pub
1061 S Charles St, Baltimore
Avg 4.3
(1245 reviews)
Cobb Salad
$13.00
More about Magerks Pub
