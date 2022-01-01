Federal Hill restaurants you'll love
Must-try Federal Hill restaurants
More about Banditos
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Banditos
1118 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Dynamite Fish (3)
|$13.50
Sweet Chili Slaw, Chipotle Mayo
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$10.00
Chihuahua Cheese, Crema, Pico
|Crispy Pork Belly (3)
|$13.50
Napa Cabbage, Mango-Tomatillo Slaw, Ranch
More about Spoons Cafe
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES
Spoons Cafe
24 E Cross St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|2-2-2
|$16.00
Local eggs any style, two pieces of meat, and two each pancakes OR french toast. Please choose either pancakes OR french toast. If you choose, both we choose for you,
|Fancy AF Breakfast Sandwich
|$12.50
2 fried eggs, smoked bacon, swiss cheese, cilantro aoili, oven-roasted tomatoes, arugula, grilled brioche roll
|Jack & Diane
|$10.75
Fried farm egg, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, strawberry preserves
More about Abbey Burger Bistro
Abbey Burger Bistro
1041 Marshall St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Crab Tots
|$13.00
|Cherrywood Smoked Angus
|$14.00
|Abbey Wings
|$14.00
More about Taco Love Grill - Cross St
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Love Grill - Cross St
1065 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Full Nachos
|$10.00
Served with black beans, melted cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and jalapenos.
|Chips & Guacamole
|$8.00
Corn chips served with our homemade guacamole.
|3 BIRRIA Tacos
|$16.00
Beef stew meat simmered in dry chiles, herbes and spices on corn tortillas and melted monterrey jack cheese. Served with a side of birria juice and cilantro and onions on the side.
More about Wayward Smoke House
Wayward Smoke House
1117 South Charles St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Limp Brisket
|$10.00
|Brisket Mac
|$16.00
|The Wayward Burger
|$15.00
More about Crepe Crazy - Baltimore
FRENCH FRIES • CREPES
Crepe Crazy - Baltimore
1065 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Peanut Butter Heaven
|$7.49
|Nutella Royale
|$7.49
|Build Your Own Crepe
|$3.50
More about Water Song Yunnan Kitchen
NOODLES
Water Song Yunnan Kitchen
21 E Cross St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Banana Leaves Enoki Mushroom
|$14.00
Wrapped in a banana leaf and slowly roasted.
|Peppercorn Fried Pork
|$13.00
Buttered ham hocks fried with Chinese peppercorns, presented with Chef’s special dry chili dipping powder.
|Auntie Ying BBQ ribs
|$13.00
Deep fried pork short ribs with special house bbq sauce and freshly fried mint
More about Phubs
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO
Phubs
1065 S Charles St. Stall 119, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Citrus Sesame Chicken Banh Mi
|$8.71
|Bowl Phubolicous
|$12.10
More about BRD - Federal Hill
BRD - Federal Hill
1104 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|BRDBOX Tender Meal
|$12.99
Two jumbo tenders, fries, garlic bread and pickles with choice of two dipping sauces
|Fries
|$4.09
Lightly Battered and Seasoned
More about 101 Baltimore
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
101 Baltimore
1118 S Charles St Suite 101, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Charles Street NYE Block Party
|$70.00
More about Mother's Federal Hill Grille
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Mother's Federal Hill Grille
1113 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Boneless Wings
|$13.00
10 breaded boneless, blue cheese, celery
|Boneless Wings
|$14.00
10 breaded boneless, blue cheese, celery
|Wings
|$17.00
1 LB traditional, blue cheese, celery
More about Mi & Yu Noodle Federal Hill
Mi & Yu Noodle Federal Hill
1016 South Charles st, Baltimore