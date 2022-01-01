Federal Hill restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Federal Hill restaurants
Must-try Federal Hill restaurants

Banditos image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Banditos

1118 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (892 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dynamite Fish (3)$13.50
Sweet Chili Slaw, Chipotle Mayo
Cheese Quesadilla$10.00
Chihuahua Cheese, Crema, Pico
Crispy Pork Belly (3)$13.50
Napa Cabbage, Mango-Tomatillo Slaw, Ranch
More about Banditos
Spoons Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

Spoons Cafe

24 E Cross St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1617 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
2-2-2$16.00
Local eggs any style, two pieces of meat, and two each pancakes OR french toast. Please choose either pancakes OR french toast. If you choose, both we choose for you,
Fancy AF Breakfast Sandwich$12.50
2 fried eggs, smoked bacon, swiss cheese, cilantro aoili, oven-roasted tomatoes, arugula, grilled brioche roll
Jack & Diane$10.75
Fried farm egg, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, strawberry preserves
More about Spoons Cafe
Abbey Burger Bistro image

 

Abbey Burger Bistro

1041 Marshall St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crab Tots$13.00
Cherrywood Smoked Angus$14.00
Abbey Wings$14.00
More about Abbey Burger Bistro
Taco Love Grill - Cross St image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Love Grill - Cross St

1065 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Full Nachos$10.00
Served with black beans, melted cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and jalapenos.
Chips & Guacamole$8.00
Corn chips served with our homemade guacamole.
3 BIRRIA Tacos$16.00
Beef stew meat simmered in dry chiles, herbes and spices on corn tortillas and melted monterrey jack cheese. Served with a side of birria juice and cilantro and onions on the side.
More about Taco Love Grill - Cross St
Wayward Smoke House image

 

Wayward Smoke House

1117 South Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Limp Brisket$10.00
Brisket Mac$16.00
The Wayward Burger$15.00
More about Wayward Smoke House
Magerks Pub image

 

Magerks Pub

1061 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1245 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#1$12.00
#6$12.00
#3$12.00
More about Magerks Pub
Crepe Crazy - Baltimore image

FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Crepe Crazy - Baltimore

1065 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (23 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Peanut Butter Heaven$7.49
Nutella Royale$7.49
Build Your Own Crepe$3.50
More about Crepe Crazy - Baltimore
Water Song Yunnan Kitchen image

NOODLES

Water Song Yunnan Kitchen

21 E Cross St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (383 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Banana Leaves Enoki Mushroom$14.00
Wrapped in a banana leaf and slowly roasted.
Peppercorn Fried Pork$13.00
Buttered ham hocks fried with Chinese peppercorns, presented with Chef’s special dry chili dipping powder.
Auntie Ying BBQ ribs$13.00
Deep fried pork short ribs with special house bbq sauce and freshly fried mint
More about Water Song Yunnan Kitchen
Phubs image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Phubs

1065 S Charles St. Stall 119, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Citrus Sesame Chicken Banh Mi$8.71
Bowl Phubolicous$12.10
More about Phubs
BRD - Federal Hill image

 

BRD - Federal Hill

1104 S Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BRDBOX Tender Meal$12.99
Two jumbo tenders, fries, garlic bread and pickles with choice of two dipping sauces
Fries$4.09
Lightly Battered and Seasoned
More about BRD - Federal Hill
101 Baltimore image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

101 Baltimore

1118 S Charles St Suite 101, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (372 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Charles Street NYE Block Party$70.00
More about 101 Baltimore
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Mother's Federal Hill Grille

1113 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (1368 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless Wings$13.00
10 breaded boneless, blue cheese, celery
Boneless Wings$14.00
10 breaded boneless, blue cheese, celery
Wings$17.00
1 LB traditional, blue cheese, celery
More about Mother's Federal Hill Grille
Mi & Yu Noodle Federal Hill image

 

Mi & Yu Noodle Federal Hill

1016 South Charles st, Baltimore

No reviews yet
More about Mi & Yu Noodle Federal Hill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Federal Hill

Nachos

Quesadillas

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Veggie Burgers

Pudding

Fried Pickles

Mac And Cheese

