Pork belly in
Federal Hill
/
Baltimore
/
Federal Hill
/
Pork Belly
Federal Hill restaurants that serve pork belly
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Banditos
1118 S Charles St, Baltimore
Avg 4.3
(892 reviews)
Crispy Pork Belly (3)
$13.50
Napa Cabbage, Mango-Tomatillo Slaw, Ranch
More about Banditos
Browse other tasty dishes in Federal Hill
Burritos
Quesadillas
Nachos
Chicken Tenders
Tacos
More near Federal Hill to explore
Canton
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Remington
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Highlandtown
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Mid - Govans
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Jones Falls Area
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Pigtown/Washington Village
Avg 2
(3 restaurants)
Charles North
Avg 4.9
(3 restaurants)
Canton Industrial Area
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(432 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(43 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(7 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(491 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.4
(139 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(386 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston