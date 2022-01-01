Tacos in Federal Hill

Toast

Federal Hill restaurants that serve tacos

Banditos image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Banditos

1118 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (892 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad Bowl$12.00
Lettuce, Pico, Roasted Corn, Mexi-Rice, Black Beans, Queso Fresco, Ranch, Sriracha Mayo, Served in a Crispy Tortilla Bowl
More about Banditos
Taco Love Grill - Cross St image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Love Grill - Cross St

1065 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (834 reviews)
Takeout
3 BIRRIA Tacos$16.00
Beef stew meat simmered in dry chiles, herbes and spices on corn tortillas and melted monterrey jack cheese. Served with a side of birria juice and cilantro and onions on the side.
3 Tacos$13.50
Served on corn or flour tortilla with your choice of meat and toppings.
Taco Tuesday 4$12.00
Choice of two meats and toppings on flour or corn tortillas.
More about Taco Love Grill - Cross St
Wayward Smoke House image

 

Wayward Smoke House

1117 South Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Tacos$16.00
More about Wayward Smoke House

