Fells Point American restaurants you'll love

Go
Fells Point restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Fells Point

Alexander’s Tavern image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Alexander’s Tavern

710 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (1554 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Alexander Burger$14.00
Our 8oz. grade A signature blend burger grilled to your liking with your choice of American, cheddar, or Swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a potato kaiser roll
MD Crab Tots$14.00
Tater tots with crab dip, Jack cheese, and crab dusted with Old Bay
Impossible Burger$15.50
A meatless, plant-based burger that cooks, looks, and tastes just like a real burger. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion and pickles on a potato kaiser roll
More about Alexander’s Tavern
Riptide · Fells Point image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Riptide · Fells Point

1718 Thames St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Firecracker Shrimp$14.00
Jumbo fried shrimp with a house-made firecracker sauce and sriracha drizzle
Crab Balls$12.00
Local crab meat with fresh citrus and herbs, red peppers, served with a side of cherry pepper remoulade
Wings$13.00
8 piece chicken wings, assorted with drums and flats.
Choice of flavors:
buffalo, bourbon, bayside blend, or Thai sweet Chili. Served with either ranch or blue cheese
More about Riptide · Fells Point
Todd Conner's image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Todd Conner's

700 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (648 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Camden Cheesesteak$11.00
Thinly sliced beef, onions, and american cheese on a hoagie roll.
BTO Burger$9.00
An 8 oz. prime Angus beef burger or a black bean veggie burger lettuce, tomato, and onion on a kaiser roll. Additional toppings available.
BTO Grilled Cheese$7.00
Includes your choice of bread and cheese. Additional toppings available.
More about Todd Conner's
Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point

811 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (1705 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Abbey Wings$13.00
Crab Tots$13.00
Chicken Tenders (4) with fries$10.00
More about Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point
One Stop Fried Chicken & Subs image

 

One Stop Fried Chicken & Subs

750 E 25th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
4 Whole Wings$5.99
Small Fries$1.99
2 pc Chicken Meal$5.99
More about One Stop Fried Chicken & Subs
The Point In Fells image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Point In Fells

1738 Thames St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1571 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
OG Burger$17.00
8oz house ground burger, provolone, lettuce, tomato, special sauce, hand cut fries
Seafood Club$26.00
Club Style Sandwich with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Lobster & Shrimp Salad, Crab Cake & Old Bay Aioli
Buffalo Chicken Sammie$17.00
Fried Chicken Breast, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch & Lettuce. Choice of wrap or brioche roll
More about The Point In Fells
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki's Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$6.99
Bang Bang (grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar band bang sauce flour wrap)$6.25
Utz Potato Chips$0.60
More about Vikki's Fells Point Deli
Barley's Backyard Fell's Point image

 

Barley's Backyard Fell's Point

722 S Broadway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crab Dip$18.00
house-made recipe with toasted baguette and celery sticks
Sliders (3)$11.50
choice of cheeseburger with sauteed onion and pickle, chicken salad, or pulled pork
Pretzel Tray$10.00
large soft pretzel served with bacon jam and beer cheese
More about Barley's Backyard Fell's Point
Sandlot image

 

Sandlot

1000 Wills St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
NEWFit Summer Camp Donation$25.00
NEWfit Donation for Summer in the Sand Camp.
NEWFit Summer Camp Donation (1 Kid for a Week!)$100.00
More about Sandlot
:) image

 

:)

1718 Thames St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about :)

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fells Point

Chicken Tenders

Pretzels

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Wraps

Quesadillas

French Fries

Waffles

Burritos

Map

More near Fells Point to explore

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Inner Harbor

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Mid - Govans

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Charles Village

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Highlandtown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston