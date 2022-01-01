Fells Point American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Fells Point
More about Alexander’s Tavern
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Alexander’s Tavern
710 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Alexander Burger
|$14.00
Our 8oz. grade A signature blend burger grilled to your liking with your choice of American, cheddar, or Swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a potato kaiser roll
|MD Crab Tots
|$14.00
Tater tots with crab dip, Jack cheese, and crab dusted with Old Bay
|Impossible Burger
|$15.50
A meatless, plant-based burger that cooks, looks, and tastes just like a real burger. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion and pickles on a potato kaiser roll
More about Riptide · Fells Point
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Riptide · Fells Point
1718 Thames St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Firecracker Shrimp
|$14.00
Jumbo fried shrimp with a house-made firecracker sauce and sriracha drizzle
|Crab Balls
|$12.00
Local crab meat with fresh citrus and herbs, red peppers, served with a side of cherry pepper remoulade
|Wings
|$13.00
8 piece chicken wings, assorted with drums and flats.
Choice of flavors:
buffalo, bourbon, bayside blend, or Thai sweet Chili. Served with either ranch or blue cheese
More about Todd Conner's
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Todd Conner's
700 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Camden Cheesesteak
|$11.00
Thinly sliced beef, onions, and american cheese on a hoagie roll.
|BTO Burger
|$9.00
An 8 oz. prime Angus beef burger or a black bean veggie burger lettuce, tomato, and onion on a kaiser roll. Additional toppings available.
|BTO Grilled Cheese
|$7.00
Includes your choice of bread and cheese. Additional toppings available.
More about Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point
811 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Abbey Wings
|$13.00
|Crab Tots
|$13.00
|Chicken Tenders (4) with fries
|$10.00
More about One Stop Fried Chicken & Subs
One Stop Fried Chicken & Subs
750 E 25th St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|4 Whole Wings
|$5.99
|Small Fries
|$1.99
|2 pc Chicken Meal
|$5.99
More about The Point In Fells
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Point In Fells
1738 Thames St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|OG Burger
|$17.00
8oz house ground burger, provolone, lettuce, tomato, special sauce, hand cut fries
|Seafood Club
|$26.00
Club Style Sandwich with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Lobster & Shrimp Salad, Crab Cake & Old Bay Aioli
|Buffalo Chicken Sammie
|$17.00
Fried Chicken Breast, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch & Lettuce. Choice of wrap or brioche roll
More about Vikki's Fells Point Deli
Vikki's Fells Point Deli
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$6.99
|Bang Bang (grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar band bang sauce flour wrap)
|$6.25
|Utz Potato Chips
|$0.60
More about Barley's Backyard Fell's Point
Barley's Backyard Fell's Point
722 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Crab Dip
|$18.00
house-made recipe with toasted baguette and celery sticks
|Sliders (3)
|$11.50
choice of cheeseburger with sauteed onion and pickle, chicken salad, or pulled pork
|Pretzel Tray
|$10.00
large soft pretzel served with bacon jam and beer cheese
More about Sandlot
Sandlot
1000 Wills St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|NEWFit Summer Camp Donation
|$25.00
NEWfit Donation for Summer in the Sand Camp.
|NEWFit Summer Camp Donation (1 Kid for a Week!)
|$100.00