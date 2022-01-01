Fells Point breakfast spots you'll love

Fells Point restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Fells Point

Connie's Chicken and Waffles Broadway image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Connie's Chicken and Waffles Broadway

1640 AliceAnna St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (234 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shrimp and Waffles$15.00
Choose a Protein
Chicken and Waffles$11.00
Choose a Protein
2pc Chicken Box$8.00
More about Connie's Chicken and Waffles Broadway
Teavolve Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Teavolve Cafe

1401 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1454 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Grits$4.50
savory cheddar cheese grits topped with grated sharp cheddar cheddar cheese
Shrimp & Grits$19.00
sharp cheddar cheese grits, diced canadian bacon, diced bell peppers
& red onions in a spicy cayenne/butter/cream sauce
Breakfast Panini$7.50
eggs, canadian bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, ciabatta, served with fresh fruit
More about Teavolve Cafe
One Stop Fried Chicken & Subs image

 

One Stop Fried Chicken & Subs

750 E 25th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
4 Whole Wings$5.99
Small Fries$1.99
2 pc Chicken Meal$5.99
More about One Stop Fried Chicken & Subs
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki's Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$6.99
Bang Bang (grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar band bang sauce flour wrap)$6.25
Utz Potato Chips$0.60
More about Vikki's Fells Point Deli
Barley's Backyard Fell's Point image

 

Barley's Backyard Fell's Point

722 S Broadway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crab Dip$18.00
house-made recipe with toasted baguette and celery sticks
Sliders (3)$11.50
choice of cheeseburger with sauteed onion and pickle, chicken salad, or pulled pork
Pretzel Tray$10.00
large soft pretzel served with bacon jam and beer cheese
More about Barley's Backyard Fell's Point
Friends and Family image

 

Friends and Family

1634 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (428 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mock Chicken Nuggets (V)$8.00
Crispy seitan nuggets served with our
vegan agave dijon bbq dipping sauce.
Vegan.
Cool Beans Burrito (V/O)$12.00
Egg OR tofu scramble, seasoned black beans and chickpeas, spinach, brown rice, salsa verde. Vegan option.
Neato Breakfast Burrito (V/O)$12.00
Egg OR tofu scramble, tater hash, broccoli,
pico de gallo salsa. Vegan option.
More about Friends and Family

