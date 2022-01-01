Fells Point breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Fells Point
More about Connie's Chicken and Waffles Broadway
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Connie's Chicken and Waffles Broadway
1640 AliceAnna St, Baltimore
|Shrimp and Waffles
|$15.00
Choose a Protein
|Chicken and Waffles
|$11.00
Choose a Protein
|2pc Chicken Box
|$8.00
More about Teavolve Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Teavolve Cafe
1401 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Cheese Grits
|$4.50
savory cheddar cheese grits topped with grated sharp cheddar cheddar cheese
|Shrimp & Grits
|$19.00
sharp cheddar cheese grits, diced canadian bacon, diced bell peppers
& red onions in a spicy cayenne/butter/cream sauce
|Breakfast Panini
|$7.50
eggs, canadian bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, ciabatta, served with fresh fruit
More about One Stop Fried Chicken & Subs
One Stop Fried Chicken & Subs
750 E 25th St, Baltimore
|4 Whole Wings
|$5.99
|Small Fries
|$1.99
|2 pc Chicken Meal
|$5.99
More about Vikki's Fells Point Deli
Vikki's Fells Point Deli
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$6.99
|Bang Bang (grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar band bang sauce flour wrap)
|$6.25
|Utz Potato Chips
|$0.60
More about Barley's Backyard Fell's Point
Barley's Backyard Fell's Point
722 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Crab Dip
|$18.00
house-made recipe with toasted baguette and celery sticks
|Sliders (3)
|$11.50
choice of cheeseburger with sauteed onion and pickle, chicken salad, or pulled pork
|Pretzel Tray
|$10.00
large soft pretzel served with bacon jam and beer cheese
More about Friends and Family
Friends and Family
1634 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Mock Chicken Nuggets (V)
|$8.00
Crispy seitan nuggets served with our
vegan agave dijon bbq dipping sauce.
Vegan.
|Cool Beans Burrito (V/O)
|$12.00
Egg OR tofu scramble, seasoned black beans and chickpeas, spinach, brown rice, salsa verde. Vegan option.
|Neato Breakfast Burrito (V/O)
|$12.00
Egg OR tofu scramble, tater hash, broccoli,
pico de gallo salsa. Vegan option.