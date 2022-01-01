Fells Point sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Fells Point
SANDWICHES
Ekiben
1622 Eastern Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|THE NEIGHBORHOOD BIRD BUN
|$12.95
Taiwanese curry fried chicken thigh topped with spicy sambal mayo, pickles, and fresh herbs
|TOFU BRAH BUN
|$12.95
Tofu, spicy peanut sauce, mango/papaya/carrot slaw, fresh herbs, roasted aromatics
|THE SPICY NEIGHBORHOOD BIRD BUN
|$12.95
Taiwanese curry fried chicken dusted with Ethiopian spices, topped with spicy sambal mayo, pickles, and fresh herbs
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Pie in the Sky
716 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Popular items
|14" Fells' Pie
Pie’s tomato sauce, ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mozzarella and provolone blend, roasted red peppers and caramelized onions.
|Herbed Bread Sticks
|$6.95
Freshly baked bread sticks topped with garlic herbed sauce and Parmigiano Reggiano served with homemade marinara.
|Meatball Sandwich
|$11.95
Meatballs, marinara, mozzarella and Parmigiano Reggiano. Served on focaccia bread.