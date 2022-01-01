Fells Point sandwich spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Fells Point

Ekiben image

SANDWICHES

Ekiben

1622 Eastern Ave, Baltimore

Avg 5 (1572 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
THE NEIGHBORHOOD BIRD BUN$12.95
Taiwanese curry fried chicken thigh topped with spicy sambal mayo, pickles, and fresh herbs
TOFU BRAH BUN$12.95
Tofu, spicy peanut sauce, mango/papaya/carrot slaw, fresh herbs, roasted aromatics
THE SPICY NEIGHBORHOOD BIRD BUN$12.95
Taiwanese curry fried chicken dusted with Ethiopian spices, topped with spicy sambal mayo, pickles, and fresh herbs
More about Ekiben
Pie in the Sky image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Pie in the Sky

716 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3634 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
14" Fells' Pie
Pie’s tomato sauce, ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mozzarella and provolone blend, roasted red peppers and caramelized onions.
Herbed Bread Sticks$6.95
Freshly baked bread sticks topped with garlic herbed sauce and Parmigiano Reggiano served with homemade marinara.
Meatball Sandwich$11.95
Meatballs, marinara, mozzarella and Parmigiano Reggiano. Served on focaccia bread.
More about Pie in the Sky
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki's Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$6.99
Bang Bang (grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar band bang sauce flour wrap)$6.25
Utz Potato Chips$0.60
More about Vikki's Fells Point Deli

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fells Point

Chicken Tenders

Pretzels

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Wraps

Quesadillas

French Fries

Waffles

Burritos

