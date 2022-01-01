Fells Point seafood restaurants you'll love

Go
Fells Point restaurants
Toast

Must-try seafood restaurants in Fells Point

Riptide · Fells Point image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Riptide · Fells Point

1718 Thames St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Firecracker Shrimp$14.00
Jumbo fried shrimp with a house-made firecracker sauce and sriracha drizzle
Crab Balls$12.00
Local crab meat with fresh citrus and herbs, red peppers, served with a side of cherry pepper remoulade
Wings$13.00
8 piece chicken wings, assorted with drums and flats.
Choice of flavors:
buffalo, bourbon, bayside blend, or Thai sweet Chili. Served with either ranch or blue cheese
More about Riptide · Fells Point
Sal and Son's Seafood image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Sal and Son's Seafood

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (300 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
ASIAN GLAZED GRILLED SALMON$12.99
FISH & CHIPS$12.50
Tilapia Sandwich$6.50
More about Sal and Son's Seafood
The Black Olive image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

The Black Olive

814 S Bond St, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3720 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Grilled Sardines in Grape Leaves$12.00
Fresh sardines fileted & wrapped in grape leaves and brushed with olive oil, grilled to perfection!
Whole Mediterranean Sea Bass$32.00
This Mediterranean favorite known as Lavraki, Bronzini, or Loup de Mare feeds on shrimp, which comes through in the taste. It is low in oil content and slightly flaky, but firm, in texture. Grilled.
Collossal Kalamata Olives$3.00
Marinated and seasoned Kalamata olives
More about The Black Olive
:) image

 

:)

1718 Thames St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about :)

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fells Point

Chicken Tenders

Pretzels

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Wraps

Quesadillas

French Fries

Waffles

Burritos

Map

More near Fells Point to explore

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Inner Harbor

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Mid - Govans

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Charles Village

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Highlandtown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston