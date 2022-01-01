Fells Point seafood restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Riptide · Fells Point
1718 Thames St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Firecracker Shrimp
|$14.00
Jumbo fried shrimp with a house-made firecracker sauce and sriracha drizzle
|Crab Balls
|$12.00
Local crab meat with fresh citrus and herbs, red peppers, served with a side of cherry pepper remoulade
|Wings
|$13.00
8 piece chicken wings, assorted with drums and flats.
Choice of flavors:
buffalo, bourbon, bayside blend, or Thai sweet Chili. Served with either ranch or blue cheese
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Sal and Son's Seafood
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|ASIAN GLAZED GRILLED SALMON
|$12.99
|FISH & CHIPS
|$12.50
|Tilapia Sandwich
|$6.50
SEAFOOD • SALADS
The Black Olive
814 S Bond St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Grilled Sardines in Grape Leaves
|$12.00
Fresh sardines fileted & wrapped in grape leaves and brushed with olive oil, grilled to perfection!
|Whole Mediterranean Sea Bass
|$32.00
This Mediterranean favorite known as Lavraki, Bronzini, or Loup de Mare feeds on shrimp, which comes through in the taste. It is low in oil content and slightly flaky, but firm, in texture. Grilled.
|Collossal Kalamata Olives
|$3.00
Marinated and seasoned Kalamata olives