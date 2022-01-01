Burritos in Fells Point

Papi's Tacos - Fells Point

1703 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mission-Style Burrito$9.50
Flour tortilla with frijoles refritos, arroz rojo, avocado, shredded lettuce, crema Mexicana, and choice of salsa, garnished with lettuce and pico de gallo.
More about Papi's Tacos - Fells Point
Cool Beans Burrito (V/O) image

 

Friends and Family

1634 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (428 reviews)
Takeout
Cool Beans Burrito (V/O)$12.00
Egg OR tofu scramble, seasoned black beans and chickpeas, spinach, brown rice, salsa verde. Vegan option.
Neato Breakfast Burrito (V/O)$12.00
Egg OR tofu scramble, tater hash, broccoli,
pico de gallo salsa. Vegan option.
More about Friends and Family

