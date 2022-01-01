Caesar salad in Fells Point
Fells Point restaurants that serve caesar salad
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Alexander’s Tavern
710 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Plain Caesar salad
|$9.00
Chopped romaine tossed with classic Caesar dressing and topped with shredded Parmesan and croutons
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$15.00
Chopped romaine tossed with classic Caesar dressing, topped with grilled chicken, shredded Parmesan and croutons
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Todd Conner's
700 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Side Caesar Salad
|$4.00
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and croutons with caesar dressing.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Point In Fells
1738 Thames St, Baltimore
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
ROMAINE, HARD-BOILED EGG, CHERRY TOMATOES, CROUTONS, HOUSE-MADE CAESAR DRESSING
|Side Caesar Salad
|$5.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Pie in the Sky
716 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Small Caesar Salad
|$6.95
Romaine, tomatoes, croutons, shaved Parmigiano and creamy Caesar dressing.
|Large Caesar Salad
|$11.95
Vikki's Fells Point Deli
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Lg Caesar Salad w/Grilled Chicken
|$8.50