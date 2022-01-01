Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Fells Point

Fells Point restaurants
Toast

Fells Point restaurants that serve caesar salad

Alexander’s Tavern image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Alexander’s Tavern

710 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (1554 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Plain Caesar salad$9.00
Chopped romaine tossed with classic Caesar dressing and topped with shredded Parmesan and croutons
Chicken Caesar Salad$15.00
Chopped romaine tossed with classic Caesar dressing, topped with grilled chicken, shredded Parmesan and croutons
More about Alexander’s Tavern
Todd Conner's image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Todd Conner's

700 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (648 reviews)
Takeout
Side Caesar Salad$4.00
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and croutons with caesar dressing.
More about Todd Conner's
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Point In Fells

1738 Thames St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1571 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad$13.00
ROMAINE, HARD-BOILED EGG, CHERRY TOMATOES, CROUTONS, HOUSE-MADE CAESAR DRESSING
Side Caesar Salad$5.00
More about The Point In Fells
Pie in the Sky image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Pie in the Sky

716 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3634 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Small Caesar Salad$6.95
Romaine, tomatoes, croutons, shaved Parmigiano and creamy Caesar dressing.
Large Caesar Salad$11.95
More about Pie in the Sky
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki's Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lg Caesar Salad w/Grilled Chicken$8.50
More about Vikki's Fells Point Deli
Barcocina image

TAPAS

Barcocina

1629 Thames St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (1570 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad$12.00
More about Barcocina

