Cheese fries in Fells Point

Fells Point restaurants
Toast

Fells Point restaurants that serve cheese fries

Fried Goat Cheese image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Todd Conner's

700 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (648 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Goat Cheese$9.00
Lightly breaded and drizzled with honey and balsamic reduction.
More about Todd Conner's
Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point

811 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (1705 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Mac & Cheese & Fries$8.50
Kid's Grilled Cheese & Fries$8.50
More about Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki's Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
(2) Fried Eggs, Bacon & cheese Wrap$5.99
(2) Fried Eggs, Ham, Peppers/Onions, & Cheese wrap$5.99
Italian Cheesesteak Supremo (6oz steak, green peppers, fried onions, sauce, provolone cheese) toasted Sub$7.75
More about Vikki's Fells Point Deli
Barley's Backyard Fell's Point image

 

Barley's Backyard Fell's Point

722 S Broadway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Mac And Cheese$8.00
More about Barley's Backyard Fell's Point

