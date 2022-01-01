Chicken pizza in Fells Point
Fells Point restaurants that serve chicken pizza
More about Pie in the Sky
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Pie in the Sky
716 S Broadway, Baltimore
|10" Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$14.95
Pesto sauce, chicken tenders, mozzarella and provolone blend, red onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and sun-dried tomatoes.
|14" Chicken Pesto Pizza
Pesto sauce, chicken tenders, mozzarella and provolone blend, red onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and sun-dried tomatoes.