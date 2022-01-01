Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Fells Point

Go
Fells Point restaurants
Toast

Fells Point restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Pie in the Sky image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Pie in the Sky

716 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3634 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
10" Chicken Pesto Pizza$14.95
Pesto sauce, chicken tenders, mozzarella and provolone blend, red onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and sun-dried tomatoes.
14" Chicken Pesto Pizza
Pesto sauce, chicken tenders, mozzarella and provolone blend, red onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and sun-dried tomatoes.
More about Pie in the Sky
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki's Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan (breast grilled with pizza sauce & provolone, roll)$6.99
More about Vikki's Fells Point Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in Fells Point

French Fries

Pretzels

Shrimp Salad Sandwiches

Shrimp Quesadillas

Grits

Calamari

Meatball Subs

Omelettes

Map

More near Fells Point to explore

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Inner Harbor

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Charles Village

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Mid - Govans

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Highlandtown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston