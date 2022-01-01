Chicken sandwiches in Fells Point
Fells Point restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Riptide · Fells Point
1718 Thames St, Baltimore
|Blackened Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Apple-wood bacon, provolone cheese, tomato and chipotle mayo on a bun served with french fries
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Pie in the Sky
716 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Sicilian Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
Baked chicken breast, roasted red peppers, red onions, mozzarella, tomato sauce, lettuce and mayo. Served on focaccia bread.