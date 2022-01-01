Chicken sandwiches in Fells Point

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blackened Chicken Sandwich image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Riptide · Fells Point

1718 Thames St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Apple-wood bacon, provolone cheese, tomato and chipotle mayo on a bun served with french fries
More about Riptide · Fells Point
Pie in the Sky image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Pie in the Sky

716 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3634 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sicilian Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Baked chicken breast, roasted red peppers, red onions, mozzarella, tomato sauce, lettuce and mayo. Served on focaccia bread.
More about Pie in the Sky
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki's Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.99
More about Vikki's Fells Point Deli

