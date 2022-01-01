Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Fells Point

Go
Fells Point restaurants
Toast

Fells Point restaurants that serve edamame

Item pic

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Kippo Ramen

606 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (693 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Edamame (Soy Bean)$4.00
More about Kippo Ramen
Barley's Backyard Fell's Point image

 

Barley's Backyard Fell's Point

722 S Broadway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$10.00
More about Barley's Backyard Fell's Point

Browse other tasty dishes in Fells Point

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Turkey Bacon

Chicken Caesar Salad

Pesto Pizza

Cheesesteak Subs

Cake

Pies

Mushroom Burgers

Map

More near Fells Point to explore

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Inner Harbor

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Charles Village

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Mid - Govans

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Highlandtown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (740 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (72 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (635 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (804 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (577 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston