Egg rolls in Fells Point

Fells Point restaurants
Fells Point restaurants that serve egg rolls

SANDWICHES

Ekiben

1622 Eastern Ave, Baltimore

Avg 5 (1572 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
PHO SPICED CHEESESTEAK EGG ROLL$8.00
1 Cheese Steak egg roll, chipotle mayo, green goddess and cabbage slaw.
PASTRAMI EGG ROLL$8.00
Housemade Pastrami. Cheesy Goodness. Crudito.
More about Ekiben
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Sal and Son's Seafood

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (300 reviews)
Takeout
CRAB EGG ROLLS$10.50
More about Sal and Son's Seafood
Vikki's Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
pork roll egg and cheese$4.25
More about Vikki's Fells Point Deli
Barley's Backyard Fell's Point

722 S Broadway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$13.00
More about Barley's Backyard Fell's Point

