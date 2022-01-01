Egg rolls in Fells Point
SANDWICHES
Ekiben
1622 Eastern Ave, Baltimore
|PHO SPICED CHEESESTEAK EGG ROLL
|$8.00
1 Cheese Steak egg roll, chipotle mayo, green goddess and cabbage slaw.
|PASTRAMI EGG ROLL
|$8.00
Housemade Pastrami. Cheesy Goodness. Crudito.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Sal and Son's Seafood
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|CRAB EGG ROLLS
|$10.50
Vikki's Fells Point Deli
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|pork roll egg and cheese
|$4.25