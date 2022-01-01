Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Fells Point

Fells Point restaurants
Fells Point restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

 

Papi's Fells Point

1703 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

Fajita Taco Ensalada$13.00
Poblano peppers, and sauteed onions over romaine lettuce. Topped with tomato, avocado, and queso fresco served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl, drizzled with crema Mexicana and served with choice of dressing. Option to add proteins....
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki's Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

#26 - Chicken Fajita Omelette (chicken/green peppers/onions/tomatoes/sour cream), with homefries or grits, and toast$8.75
Chicken Fajita Wrap ( grilled chicken, lettuce tomato cheddar sour cream green peppers fried onions flour wrap)$7.75
