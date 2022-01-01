Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Fells Point

Fells Point restaurants
Toast

Fells Point restaurants that serve greek salad

Pie in the Sky image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Pie in the Sky

716 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3634 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Small Greek Salad$6.95
Mixed greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Kalamata Olives and Feta Cheese with Housemade Balsamic Vinaigrette served with side of Garlic Bread.
Large Greek Salad$11.95
More about Pie in the Sky
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki’s Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lg Greek Salad$8.25
More about Vikki’s Fells Point Deli
The Black Olive image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

The Black Olive

814 S Bond St, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3720 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Greek Style Romaine Salad$12.00
Dill, spring onions, Manouri cheese & aged vinaigrette.
Greek Village Salad$15.00
Traditional tomato and feta salad with cucumber, bell peppers, red onion, and Kalamata black olives.
Black Olive’s Avocado Greek Salad$17.00
Vine ripened tomato, avocado, cucumber, red onion, bell pepper, avocado with Kalamata olives, and imported feta.
More about The Black Olive

