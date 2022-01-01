Greek salad in Fells Point
Fells Point restaurants that serve greek salad
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Pie in the Sky
716 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Small Greek Salad
|$6.95
Mixed greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Kalamata Olives and Feta Cheese with Housemade Balsamic Vinaigrette served with side of Garlic Bread.
|Large Greek Salad
|$11.95
Vikki’s Fells Point Deli
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Lg Greek Salad
|$8.25
SEAFOOD • SALADS
The Black Olive
814 S Bond St, Baltimore
|Greek Style Romaine Salad
|$12.00
Dill, spring onions, Manouri cheese & aged vinaigrette.
|Greek Village Salad
|$15.00
Traditional tomato and feta salad with cucumber, bell peppers, red onion, and Kalamata black olives.
|Black Olive’s Avocado Greek Salad
|$17.00
Vine ripened tomato, avocado, cucumber, red onion, bell pepper, avocado with Kalamata olives, and imported feta.