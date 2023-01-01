Meatball subs in Fells Point
Fells Point restaurants that serve meatball subs
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Alexander's Tavern in Fells Point
710 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Bandito Sub
|$15.00
Birria short rib, Oaxaca cheese, pico de gallo, and avocado. Served with consommé for dipping
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Pie in the Sky
716 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Meatball Sandwich
|$11.95
Italian Meatballs, House made Marinara, Mozzarella and Parmigiano Reggiano. Served on Freshly House Baked Focaccia Bread. Comes with a side of Mediterranean Potato Wedges.