Meatball subs in Fells Point

Fells Point restaurants
Toast

Fells Point restaurants that serve meatball subs

Alexander’s Tavern image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Alexander's Tavern in Fells Point

710 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (1554 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bandito Sub$15.00
Birria short rib, Oaxaca cheese, pico de gallo, and avocado. Served with consommé for dipping
More about Alexander's Tavern in Fells Point
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Pie in the Sky

716 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3634 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Meatball Sandwich$11.95
Italian Meatballs, House made Marinara, Mozzarella and Parmigiano Reggiano. Served on Freshly House Baked Focaccia Bread. Comes with a side of Mediterranean Potato Wedges.
More about Pie in the Sky

