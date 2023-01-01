Nachos in Fells Point
Fells Point restaurants that serve nachos
Alexander's Tavern in Fells Point
710 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Tavern Nachos
|$13.00
House-fried tortilla chips layered with queso, salsa, refried beans, sour cream, raw onions, jalapeños, avocado, and Jack cheese
Papi's Tacos in Fells Point
1703 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Kids Nachos
|GRINGO Nachos
|$10.00
HOUSE FRIED CORN TORTILLA CHIPS LAYERED WITH FRIJOLES REFRITOS, JALAPENOS, PICO DE GALLO, QUESO FUNDIDO & CHIHUAHUA, AND CREMA MEXICANA
Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point
811 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Waffle Fry Nachos
|$13.00
|Burger Dilla (beef, cheddar, monteray jack, jalapeno cream, nacho cheese, pico, onion, lettuce on tortilla side guac)
|$16.00