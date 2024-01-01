Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Fells Point

Go
Fells Point restaurants
Toast

Fells Point restaurants that serve paninis

0144ecc8-4937-477a-8a0a-b006ba2277f6 image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Alexander's Tavern in Fells Point

710 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (1554 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan Panini$14.00
Crispy fried chicken with fresh mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, smothered in our house marinara
Arrezzio Mozzarella Panini$13.00
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, baby greens, fresh basil, and balsamic reduction
Cubano Panini$14.00
Slow cooked shredded pork, ham, Swiss, and pickles with tavern mustard
More about Alexander's Tavern in Fells Point
Teavolve Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Breakfast/Lunch/Cafe

1401 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1454 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Panini$9.00
eggs, canadian bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, ciabatta, served with fresh fruit
BLT Panini$9.00
smoked bacon, tomatoes, spinach, chipotle aioli
Caprese Panini$9.00
mozzarella, tomato, basil pesto, olive oil, balsamic drizzle
More about Breakfast/Lunch/Cafe

