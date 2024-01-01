Paninis in Fells Point
Fells Point restaurants that serve paninis

Alexander's Tavern in Fells Point
710 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Chicken Parmesan Panini
|$14.00
Crispy fried chicken with fresh mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, smothered in our house marinara
|Arrezzio Mozzarella Panini
|$13.00
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, baby greens, fresh basil, and balsamic reduction
|Cubano Panini
|$14.00
Slow cooked shredded pork, ham, Swiss, and pickles with tavern mustard

Breakfast/Lunch/Cafe
1401 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Breakfast Panini
|$9.00
eggs, canadian bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, ciabatta, served with fresh fruit
|BLT Panini
|$9.00
smoked bacon, tomatoes, spinach, chipotle aioli
|Caprese Panini
|$9.00
mozzarella, tomato, basil pesto, olive oil, balsamic drizzle