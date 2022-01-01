Tacos in Fells Point
Fells Point restaurants that serve tacos
More about Papi's Tacos - Fells Point
Papi's Tacos - Fells Point
1703 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|CHICKEN TINGA TACOS
|$7.00
|CAMARONES SHRIMP TACOS
|$8.50
|CARNE ASADA TACOS
|$9.00
More about The Point In Fells
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Point In Fells
1738 Thames St, Baltimore
|Street Tacos
|$16.00
3 Tacos, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Crema, Cheddar Cheese
Choice of one type of protein:
Chicken | Steak| Chorizo | Fish | Shrimp
More about Barcocina
TAPAS
Barcocina
1629 Thames St, Baltimore
|Bang Bang Cauliflower Tacos
|$13.00
Three Tacos. Spicy Sweet Chili Sauce, Pickled Slaw, Sesame Seeds, Scallions
|Cheeseburger Tacos
|$13.00
Three Tacos. Seasoned Ground Steak, Lettuce, Smoked Cheddar, Tomato, Pickled Shallots, Chipotle Mayo, Mango
|Buffalo Chicken Tacos
|$13.00
Three Tacos. Shredded Lettuce, Chipotle Ranch, Tomato, Cucumber, Queso Fresco