Tacos in Fells Point

Fells Point restaurants that serve tacos

Birria Tacos image

 

Papi's Tacos - Fells Point

1703 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN TINGA TACOS$7.00
CAMARONES SHRIMP TACOS$8.50
CARNE ASADA TACOS$9.00
More about Papi's Tacos - Fells Point
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Point In Fells

1738 Thames St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1571 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Street Tacos$16.00
3 Tacos, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Crema, Cheddar Cheese
Choice of one type of protein:
Chicken | Steak| Chorizo | Fish | Shrimp
More about The Point In Fells
Barcocina image

TAPAS

Barcocina

1629 Thames St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (1570 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bang Bang Cauliflower Tacos$13.00
Three Tacos. Spicy Sweet Chili Sauce, Pickled Slaw, Sesame Seeds, Scallions
Cheeseburger Tacos$13.00
Three Tacos. Seasoned Ground Steak, Lettuce, Smoked Cheddar, Tomato, Pickled Shallots, Chipotle Mayo, Mango
Buffalo Chicken Tacos$13.00
Three Tacos. Shredded Lettuce, Chipotle Ranch, Tomato, Cucumber, Queso Fresco
More about Barcocina

