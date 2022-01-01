Hampden American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Hampden
More about Rocket to Venus
Rocket to Venus
3360 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Vegan Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
(v) bbq sauce \\ vegan cole slaw \\ pickle chips \\ toasted bun \\ served with fries (nut allergy) (other side options available)
|Banh Mi Sandwich
|$13.00
chicken \\ blackened catfish or tofu (v) \\ pickled carrot & daikon \\ jalapeno \\ cilantro \\ cucumber \\ mint aioli \\ toasted baguette\\ served with fries \\ other side options available
|Pierogies
|$9.00
cheddar cheese & potato \\ side of onion crema (nut allergy)
More about Avenue Kitchen & Bar
Avenue Kitchen & Bar
911 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|RW Apples & Pears
Most popular. Creekstone farms, "hon" sauce, caramelized onions, American cheese and a griddled brioche roll. Served w/ fries.
|Ribeye Grilled Cheese
|$24.00
Remoulade, house pickles, shredded lettuce served w/ fries.
|Beef Brisket Tacos (3)
|$15.00
Flour tortilla, pico de gallo, avocado salsa, and lime. 3 per order.
More about The Food Market
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Food Market
1017 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Street Tacos
|$14.00
braised pork, raw corn salad, good salsa, black hot, whipped avocado, flour tortillas
|Pat Lafrieda Burger
|$18.00
crumbled bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, tillamook sharp cheddar, pickles, slaughter house, crinkle fries
|Big Ole Mozzarella Sticks
|$15.00
fra diavolo sauce
More about Wicked Sisters
FRENCH FRIES
Wicked Sisters
3845 Falls Rd, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Wicked Rachel
|$15.00
Oven-roasted turkey, swiss, picnic slaw, wicked sauce, on multigrain wheat
|Salmon BLT
|$17.00
Grilled salmon, bacon, lettuce, tomato, lemon caper spread, on multigrain wheat
|Portabella Cheesesteak
|$16.00
Portobello mushrooms, mozzarella or vegan cojita cheese, sautéed onions and peppers
More about The Hon
The Hon
1002 West 36th Street, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Hampden Burger
|$12.99
7oz angus beef burger with balsamic onion jam, lettuce tossed in secret sauce, cheddar cheese, served with chips and a pickle.
|Cream of Crab Bowl
|$9.99
16 oz.
Cream based, lump crab.
|Classic Burger
|$9.99
7oz Angus Beef Burger with lettuce, tomato and onion, with chips and a pickle.
More about The Local Fry
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Local Fry
711 West 40th St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Korean Bowl, Gochujang Sauce
|$10.00
Rice topped with cucumber kimchi, pickled red onions, fried egg, scallions, nori, sesame seeds, sweet soy sauce and your choice of protein
|5 Wings
|$7.00
Our crispy and juicy wings with your choice of flavor
*ONE FLAVOR PER ORDER*
|10 Wings
|$12.00
Our crispy and juicy wings with your choice of flavor *ONE FLAVOR PER ORDER*