Hampden American restaurants you'll love

Rocket to Venus image

 

Rocket to Venus

3360 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (990 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Vegan Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
(v) bbq sauce \\ vegan cole slaw \\ pickle chips \\ toasted bun \\ served with fries (nut allergy) (other side options available)
Banh Mi Sandwich$13.00
chicken \\ blackened catfish or tofu (v) \\ pickled carrot & daikon \\ jalapeno \\ cilantro \\ cucumber \\ mint aioli \\ toasted baguette\\ served with fries \\ other side options available
Pierogies$9.00
cheddar cheese & potato \\ side of onion crema (nut allergy)
Avenue Kitchen & Bar image

 

Avenue Kitchen & Bar

911 W 36th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
RW Apples & Pears
Most popular. Creekstone farms, "hon" sauce, caramelized onions, American cheese and a griddled brioche roll. Served w/ fries.
Ribeye Grilled Cheese$24.00
Remoulade, house pickles, shredded lettuce served w/ fries.
Beef Brisket Tacos (3)$15.00
Flour tortilla, pico de gallo, avocado salsa, and lime. 3 per order.
The Food Market image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Food Market

1017 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (5172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Street Tacos$14.00
braised pork, raw corn salad, good salsa, black hot, whipped avocado, flour tortillas
Pat Lafrieda Burger$18.00
crumbled bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, tillamook sharp cheddar, pickles, slaughter house, crinkle fries
Big Ole Mozzarella Sticks$15.00
fra diavolo sauce
Wicked Sisters image

FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Sisters

3845 Falls Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (2175 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Wicked Rachel$15.00
Oven-roasted turkey, swiss, picnic slaw, wicked sauce, on multigrain wheat
Salmon BLT$17.00
Grilled salmon, bacon, lettuce, tomato, lemon caper spread, on multigrain wheat
Portabella Cheesesteak$16.00
Portobello mushrooms, mozzarella or vegan cojita cheese, sautéed onions and peppers
The Hon image

 

The Hon

1002 West 36th Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hampden Burger$12.99
7oz angus beef burger with balsamic onion jam, lettuce tossed in secret sauce, cheddar cheese, served with chips and a pickle.
Cream of Crab Bowl$9.99
16 oz.
Cream based, lump crab.
Classic Burger$9.99
7oz Angus Beef Burger with lettuce, tomato and onion, with chips and a pickle.
The Local Fry image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Local Fry

711 West 40th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (936 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Korean Bowl, Gochujang Sauce$10.00
Rice topped with cucumber kimchi, pickled red onions, fried egg, scallions, nori, sesame seeds, sweet soy sauce and your choice of protein
5 Wings$7.00
Our crispy and juicy wings with your choice of flavor
*ONE FLAVOR PER ORDER*
10 Wings$12.00
Our crispy and juicy wings with your choice of flavor *ONE FLAVOR PER ORDER*
