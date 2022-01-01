Hampden bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Hampden restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Hampden

Rocket to Venus image

 

Rocket to Venus

3360 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (990 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Vegan Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
(v) bbq sauce \\ vegan cole slaw \\ pickle chips \\ toasted bun \\ served with fries (nut allergy) (other side options available)
Banh Mi Sandwich$13.00
chicken \\ blackened catfish or tofu (v) \\ pickled carrot & daikon \\ jalapeno \\ cilantro \\ cucumber \\ mint aioli \\ toasted baguette\\ served with fries \\ other side options available
Pierogies$9.00
cheddar cheese & potato \\ side of onion crema (nut allergy)
More about Rocket to Venus
Avenue Kitchen & Bar image

 

Avenue Kitchen & Bar

911 W 36th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
RW Apples & Pears
Most popular. Creekstone farms, "hon" sauce, caramelized onions, American cheese and a griddled brioche roll. Served w/ fries.
Ribeye Grilled Cheese$24.00
Remoulade, house pickles, shredded lettuce served w/ fries.
Beef Brisket Tacos (3)$15.00
Flour tortilla, pico de gallo, avocado salsa, and lime. 3 per order.
More about Avenue Kitchen & Bar
Papi's Tacos image

 

Papi's Tacos

3820 Falls Rd, Hampden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mission-Style Burrito$9.50
Flour tortilla with frijoles refritos, arroz rojo, avocado, shredded lettuce, crema Mexicana, and choice of salsa, garnished with lettuce and pico de gallo.
Enchiladas$8.00
Trio of corn or flour tortillas wrapped with queso fundido. Topped with queso Chihuahua and your choice of salsa.
Quesadilla$8.50
Comal grilled flour tortilla filled with queso fundido and queso de Oaxaca, garnished with shredded lettuce and pico de gallo.
More about Papi's Tacos
Holy Frijoles image

GRILL

Holy Frijoles

908-912 West 36th Street, Baltimore

Avg 3.9 (1438 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Taco Solo
tacos one by one
3 Taco Platter$12.00
with refried beans & rice. side of salsa picante & sour cream
Taco Salad$11.00
Fried flour tortilla shell, romaine, cheese, salsa picante, guacamole, sour cream, escabeche + your choice of toppings!
More about Holy Frijoles

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Hampden

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Curry

Burritos

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Boneless Wings

Map

More near Hampden to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Inner Harbor

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Mid - Govans

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Highlandtown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

SBIC

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Charles North

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Jones Falls Area

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston