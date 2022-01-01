Hampden bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Hampden
Rocket to Venus
3360 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Vegan Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
(v) bbq sauce \\ vegan cole slaw \\ pickle chips \\ toasted bun \\ served with fries (nut allergy) (other side options available)
|Banh Mi Sandwich
|$13.00
chicken \\ blackened catfish or tofu (v) \\ pickled carrot & daikon \\ jalapeno \\ cilantro \\ cucumber \\ mint aioli \\ toasted baguette\\ served with fries \\ other side options available
|Pierogies
|$9.00
cheddar cheese & potato \\ side of onion crema (nut allergy)
Avenue Kitchen & Bar
911 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|RW Apples & Pears
Most popular. Creekstone farms, "hon" sauce, caramelized onions, American cheese and a griddled brioche roll. Served w/ fries.
|Ribeye Grilled Cheese
|$24.00
Remoulade, house pickles, shredded lettuce served w/ fries.
|Beef Brisket Tacos (3)
|$15.00
Flour tortilla, pico de gallo, avocado salsa, and lime. 3 per order.
Papi's Tacos
3820 Falls Rd, Hampden
|Popular items
|Mission-Style Burrito
|$9.50
Flour tortilla with frijoles refritos, arroz rojo, avocado, shredded lettuce, crema Mexicana, and choice of salsa, garnished with lettuce and pico de gallo.
|Enchiladas
|$8.00
Trio of corn or flour tortillas wrapped with queso fundido. Topped with queso Chihuahua and your choice of salsa.
|Quesadilla
|$8.50
Comal grilled flour tortilla filled with queso fundido and queso de Oaxaca, garnished with shredded lettuce and pico de gallo.
GRILL
Holy Frijoles
908-912 West 36th Street, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Taco Solo
tacos one by one
|3 Taco Platter
|$12.00
with refried beans & rice. side of salsa picante & sour cream
|Taco Salad
|$11.00
Fried flour tortilla shell, romaine, cheese, salsa picante, guacamole, sour cream, escabeche + your choice of toppings!